Through woods and thickets, under bridges and in parking lots, Ragan McManus and Joe Dudash carried their clipboards on Wednesday in Harrisonburg.
The pair were looking for city residents. But they weren’t going to houses or apartment blocks — rather camps and the hang-outs of those who live on the streets.
McManus and Dudash, along with shelter workers and other volunteers, conducted interviews to try and gauge the situation on the ground from the people who live it as part of the Point in Time homeless count.
The count is a federal requirement for the Western Virginia Continuum of Care, the coalition tasked with addressing homelessness in communities from Harrisonburg to Winchester.
One homeless woman, Meagan, who declined to give her last name, said she was grateful for the chance to make her experiences heard through the questionnaire.
A part of the survey asked respondents about factors that contributed to their homelessness.
Meagan said she thought those questions were great since they can inform service providers on how to better prevent people from falling into homelessness.
“If we can take measures to do whatever we can to prevent those from happening or making the resources available to be known, so people don’t have to go through that and end up this way,” she said.
McManus and Dudash both work for Strength in Peers, a local organization that supports people as they work through trauma, substance abuse, homelessness and/or mental health issues.
They regularly interact with homeless Harrisonburg residents, and jokingly refer to themselves as Starsky and Hutch.
Their connection to the homeless of Harrisonburg helps them to be able to find members of the homeless community wherever they are, whether it just means making a phone call to a friend or setting out into a patch of forest looking for tents.
And finding those residents who live in the shadows helps make the survey provide as clear a picture as possible of the homelessness situation in Harrisonburg.
Dudash had struggled with homelessness in the past, most recently after being released from jail in 2019. By the end of the year, he was brought on as personnel for Strength in Peers through a grant.
While homeless, Dudash said he had a mantra he would repeat every day before getting up.
“Homeless life is not for the faint of heart, but every day above ground is a good start,” he said.
“Sometimes, I’d have to chant that over and over again before I could pull myself up,” Dudash said.
McManus said her maternal grandfather died homeless on a park bench with a bottle of whiskey in his hand. She also has struggled with alcohol and drug use, which put her on a knife’s edge from falling into homelessness.
“What I find when I do these types of surveys is that people open up about the trauma they’ve endured throughout their life or most recently with being homeless,” McManus said.
“On one hand, I am so honored to be able to hear those stories,” she said. “On the other hand, it makes me angry that I feel that we’re not doing what we can for people and it also makes me upset about the myth or preconceived notions people have about [homelessness].”
Dudash said the most common cause of homelessness people told him during the line of questioning was unaffordable rent.
“We have people out there that receive disability checks, supplemental security income, and guys working full time, but they can’t find anywhere to rent to them, sometimes because of the criminal background check, other times because they just can’t afford it,” he said.
The confidentiality of the report is vital to getting answers, McManus and Dudash said, since many folks on the street can’t afford to look weak.
“You gotta keep a mask up because it’s a dog-eat-dog world sometimes out there,” he said.
McManus said the results from the survey also help to inform the public about the plethora of reasons an individual can struggle with homelessness.
“I get frustrated that people assume that everyone on the street is dangerous or not working hard enough without understanding the underlying trauma that people have undergone and all the barriers that exist in gaining employment and housing,” McManus said.
The number of homeless individuals in the city has hovered between 129 and 132 between 2014 and 2019, according to previous Point in Time count data.
Michael Wong, the director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Continuum of Care and director of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said the numerical data from the count should be available in the next two weeks, while the more in-depth survey information should be available in the next three to six weeks.
