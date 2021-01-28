When it comes to filing legislation, most of the time bills are presented in the interest of a lawmakers' constituents.
One of Del. Rob Bell’s bills hits closer to home.
Bell, R-Albemarle, filed House Bill 1960 to allow the owner of a vehicle to identify when a regular driver other than the owner is someone who has a disability that can impair communication, such as physical hearing loss or autism.
Through the bill, information would be made available to law enforcement when the officer calls in the license plate on a car during a traffic stop.
Bell’s son has special needs and attends a special needs school, and the bill would directly help him in those particular situations.
“The goal is to try to get this information to a law enforcement officer before he comes up to the window,” Bell said in a press release. “It may appear that the person is being oppositional or defiant, or not listening, when in fact he is just trying to process the situation or can’t hear.”
During the bill’s hearing in the House Transportation Subcommittee on Motor Vehicles on Jan. 18, Bell told members that his son is about to turn 18 years old.
For Bell and the other parents of children who attend his son’s school, the worry lies with those students becoming drivers and possibly being pulled over for a traffic stop.
“An officer comes up to the door and what may simply be [the driver] trying to process the situation differently can certainly be perceived as oppositional, defiance or not listening to what they are being told to do,” Bell said. “The same issues arise when someone has a hearing disability. The hearing disability can make it hard for them to indicate they have a hearing disability.”
Bell said the legislation fixes some complications from a bill by Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, that passed during the 2020 General Assembly session.
In that legislation, those with a disability can voluntarily indicate such disability on their application for vehicle registration. The bill only specified the owner of the vehicle, not the individual driving it who may not be the owner.
Bell said Hayes “cracked the puzzle” for addressing the particular situation, but his bill would fill in the gaps.
“I’m hopeful that getting this information to an officer when he runs the car’s license plate can help prevent these difficulties in the field,” he said.
As requested by the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to a press release, an amendment would require the owner of a vehicle that may be driven by a person with disabilities have that person's consent to release the information.
The bill passed the House on Tuesday in a 99-0 vote.
According to the Legislative Information System, Dels. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax; Michael Webert, R-Marshall; and Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield; intended to vote against the bill. Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, who was recorded as not voting, intended to vote in favor.
The House also passed another one of Bell’s bills Tuesday that coincided with HB 1960.
HB 1961 will allow guardians to apply for non-driving ID cards for individuals under their care up to the age of 17.
According to the legislation, current law only allows guardians to apply for non-driving ID cards for those under the age of 15.
“It’s a different bill, but in the same issue,” Bell said.
According to a press release, an official DMV ID card can provide ID for someone who doesn’t have a driver’s license.
“In addition, they can include a designation that the person has a hearing difficulty, intellectual disability or autism,” he said. “Having this information on the ID itself can help the person communicate this issue to someone else if they are having difficulty.”
During the subcommittee hearing on Jan. 18, DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said the legislation would be a “tremendous aid.”
With passage in the House, both bills have been referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation as of Thursday.
