The housing crunch in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has made it more difficult to help refugees from other areas come into the community, according to Susannah Lepley, Church World Service director for Virginia.
The housing dearth coincides with the relocation of tens of thousands of people fleeing Afghanistan following the U.S. military pulling of the country last month and subsequent return to power of the Taliban, who are targeting those who aided the American military in its 20-year war there. Thousands of Afghani refugees are expected to resettle in Virginia.
“We’re certainly having challenges finding permanent housing for refugees, and if there was no housing crisis, we could certainly welcome more Afghans to the community,” said Lepley, whose organization has a refugee resettlement office in Harrisonburg. “The Afghans that are coming have helped out American forces, and I think it’s our moral obligation to care of the people who’ve taken care of us.”
In an Aug. 25 email, CWS said it was in “urgent need” of housing for 19 people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo by Tuesday, two more refugees from the DRC starting on Sept. 9 and housing for six Syrians starting four days later.
Even U.S. State Department documents to Afghans who are resettling in the country tell the migrants to be mindful of housing availability and cost of living.
Lepley said many factors make the Valley ideal for resettling those who have had to flee war, famine and other strife in their home countries.
“This community, when there’s housing available, is honestly the perfect place to resettle refugees because the jobs we can find people, and because there’s such a low unemployment rate, employers are begging for employees,” she said.
Housing has come up as an issue for resettling refugees over the last year or two, according to Lepley.
“I would say that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find housing, and in the last six months it’s gotten even worse and it’s not just Harrisonburg,” Lepley said.
The median sales price of homes sold in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in the spring was more than $28,000 higher than the same period last year, according to a report prepared by the Virginia Realtors.
The $28,350 jump in median sales price represents a 12% increase from the same time — the second quarter — last year, according to the report.
In the second quarter of 2021, the median sales price of a home in the city and county was $270,000 — $75,000 more than the median sales price during the same period in 2017, according to the report.
Nationwide, the median home price leaped 18.4% over one year to $390,500 in July, according to a report from the U.S. Commerce Department.
Rents are also up nationwide. Rents are up 14% just since January, according to data from ApartmentList, an apartment finding website with ads for 2 million available apartments across the country.
Rising rents place burdens on working families that for many may be simply too much, according to Kirsten Pittman, community outreach coordinator for Central Valley Habitat for Humanity.
“We have quite a few families that we’ve placed recently that have been refugees or immigrants that have lived here for years renting at a level that’s not affordable,” Pittman said.
Typically, households should only be spending about 30% of their income on housing, but an increasing number of working families spend upwards of half of their income to keep a roof over their heads, she said.
Thousands of Harrisonburg households live in homes unaligned with their income level, resulting in a “housing mismatch” as high-income residents living in lower-cost housing cause more strain on an already tight supply of affordable housing, according to data from the city’s comprehensive housing study finished earlier this year.
Harrisonburg’s rental vacancy rate is between 2% and 3%, where a healthy rental vacancy rate is between 5% and 7%, according to the study. Nearly two-thirds, 62%, of Harrisonburg’s housing market is comprised of renters.
The lack of available homes for sale and for rent causes more competition for available stock, driving prices upward.
The lack of affordable housing doesn’t only contribute to less newcomers in the Valley, but could also drive away people who live here now whose wages are not keeping up with housing costs, according to Pittman.
The lack of housing is “fundamentally a problem” to the economic health and future prospects of the city, county and region, said Jay Langston, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
He said housing availability isn’t the top barrier to drawing talent to fill vacancies for businesses, but it’s second behind job training.
“Housing comes up again and again as a challenge” to resettling refugees, Lepley said. “It may not be the biggest challenge in every community, but it is a certainly a challenge in many communities.”
She said it is unclear how many Afghan refugees may come to the Harrisonburg area.
“I think everyone is trying to do the best they can in a really difficult situation,” Lepley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.