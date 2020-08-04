A flurry of voices came by phone at last week's City Council meeting, describing bad conditions at the Lineweaver apartment complex operated by the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Speakers complained about bedbugs, black mold, rusted pipes and sewer damage in the public housing complex in addition to other unsafe conditions.
Michael Wong, the executive director of the authority, said staff never received any of the complaints from the callers prior to the council meeting that night.
“We’ve never had any issues of those sort in all inspections,” Wong said.
Wong also said city building officials have since toured the building and found no trace of the complaints that were told to council, according to Wong.
Another inspection is scheduled for today for life and safety hazards in the property, Wong said.
“We take all complaints or concerns seriously and want to investigate to make sure we address any issues that are identified,” Wong said.
In 2018, the building was inspected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It received a score of 90 out of 100, and thus was not required to be inspected last year. Wong said HRHA staff is expecting an inspection from the agency this year.
Wong said the authority only receives about a handful of complaints from residents a year. Complaints are different from work orders, Wong said.
One caller to council expressed concern about the presence of bedbugs in a resident’s apartment that had gone unaddressed. Wong provided documentation that the apartment in question had been inspected for bedbugs multiple times and treated once after three days from an inspection in 2019. The apartment was inspected last in February, before COVID-19 brought a halt to such inspections, which resumed in July after safety protocols were established, according to Wong.
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said hearing the complaints during the meeting was “alarming” in a Tuesday interview.
“We were very open that we were going to look into it, and that’s what we've been doing,” Reed said.
The HRHA does not report to the City Council, but the council does work with the authority’s board, according to Reed.
“I feel like that, at least between council and HRHA board, that we have an understanding that we are concerned, and my top priority is to make the sure the people are living at Lineweaver are taken care of,” she said.
City spokesman Michael Parks said the city has not taken any action on the matter.
“The city has had some conversations internally about the concerns that were brought up at [the July 28] City Council meeting,” he said.
Parks said the city staff would have an update on potential action at the next City Council meeting.
Our Community Place and James Madison University are planning on conducting a survey of the residents of Lineweaver about the conditions of the facility, according to Wong.
The HRHA has worked with Our Community Place to coordinate the survey about the living conditions, but will not perform it to ensure an independent process by the outside groups, according to Wong.
“We hope to have that finished within three weeks, and we’ll send those results to council and the [HRHA] board,” Wong said.
Wong also said HRHA staff is planning on holding a call-in conversation with board members and residents to discuss the quality of the living conditions.
John Hall, chair of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority board, declined to comment Tuesday by email.
Council member Chris Jones also echoed Reed’s concerns about the situation in a Tuesday interview.
“It’s extremely important that the residents that live in the properties run through the HRHA that their voices are heard and responded to immediately by the HRHA board as well as the executive director and staff,” he said.
