The two grizzled men sat together and smoked on a recent Tuesday morning in Harrisonburg as they had done many times before.
But recently, there has been something different about the cigarette breaks Vance Fowler and Allan Black take.
Now, when they’re finished and the cigarette butts are dropped in a coffee can, they stand up with help from their canes, turn and go back inside a place they call home.
“We still spend most of our time out here,” Fowler said, leaning in his fold-out chair. “Smiling and waving to people and, once in a while, you hear a horn beep and see someone waving at us.” With a wry smile he added, “We call them our fan club.”
Fowler, 45, and Black, 65, may be of different blood and generations, but their kinship was forged by time together homeless on the streets of Harrisonburg and in the bunks of the Salvation Army’s shelter in the city.
The two men live together as Fowler stayed true to his promise to Black that when Fowler found a place, Black would have a bed there too.
The pair have lived at a property on Reservoir Street owned by nonprofit Our Community Place since Dec. 1.
“To have the ability to get in and out the rain, to take a shower when you want to, to go get clean clothes,” Fowler said. “You would be surprised what you take for granted that homeless people don’t even have a chance at having.”
Fowler and Black are two of the dozens of people who have transitioned out of homelessness in recent years with help from local organizations despite the challenges the process presents, from a lack of affordable housing and other barriers.
Fowler came to Harrisonburg from Anderson, S.C., at the end of his rope after his life was turned upside down by an ever-worsening neurological disease and the side effects of its medicine. His body had been showing the signs of the neuropathy for years — pain, weakness, tingling and numbness.
“The nerves in my brain causes me to have seizures, so I’m not able to work anymore,” he said.
And he misses the work he viewed as a calling. Fowler worked behind the wheel of a recovery vehicle — helping first responders save the victims of car wrecks and helping stranded travelers and their vehicles get to safety and back on the road. He lost his job due to the pandemic even before his nerve system had progressed to the point where he could not work by December 2020.
Rebecca Brooks, 66, also became homeless because of factors outside her control. She was living in Staunton around seven years ago when her husband Neil died of cancer.
“He passed away in two weeks by the time we found it,” Brooks said.
Things for the family got worse and worse, until they were living in a hotel. Eventually, Brooks decided she and her granddaughter had to get out of the room they shared with Brooks’ adult son and daughter, who had fallen into drugs.
Brooks herself was disabled — barely able to work because of bad neck and back.
She learned of Harrisonburg nonprofit Mercy House through her Baptist congregation.
“They really saved me,” she said of Mercy House in her Harrisonburg home Sunday morning over the chirping of her two parakeets by the couch. “They really did.”
After staying at the group’s shelter, she was able to find a house nearby on North High Street by chance when the residents of the home were moving out. As of next month, she will have lived at the home for six years.
Over that time, her two adult children have broken their drug addictions and her granddaughter has excelled in school — as evidenced by the awards that lined a wall of the wood-paneled living room in the home they all share.
Fowler and Black have still been adjusting to their new home, and only two things were hung up on their living room wall Sunday — little wooden squares that read “Thankful” and “Grateful.”
Fowler said many who are homeless are facing challenges, but there are resources to help. The main cause of homelessness, he said, is mental issues.
“So, then they turn to street drugs just for an escape from what little reality they have,” he said.
Yet there is one large challenge that willpower and case managers can’t overcome, according to Fowler.
“The one thing we’re lacking in Harrisonburg is housing,” Fowler said.
The small supply of affordable housing, especially for single bedrooms, is the largest barrier for many people trying to transition out of homelessness, according to Tim Cummings, the housing specialist for Our Community Place.
Fowler said he is in debt to the organization, which helped him obtain his needed disability payments from the government since he cannot work, and find somewhere to live.
“If it wasn’t for OCP, I’d probably be dead,” he said.
Cummings said hurdles to housing are more than just the high cost of rent. Often, landlords won’t agree to lease a property unless a tenant can show a monthly income at least three times the rent, he said.
For many who are trying to transition out of homelessness, that is a figure beyond how far their disability checks and housing vouchers will stretch — even when they are combined.
“You take the average one-bedroom [for which the vouchers apply] for $700 to $800 a month with utilities on top, you’d have to make $2,100 to $2,400 a month to qualify,” Cummings said. “That squeezes out most of our folks.”
The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority helps provide people with housing vouchers, he said.
“That’s the challenge many of our residents are running into,” said Michael Wong, HRHA director. “They just can’t find housing.”
Harrisonburg city staff is approaching the final stages of hiring a housing coordinator, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
The person who fills that role will be charged with finding ways to increase affordable housing, among other duties.
Additionally, some homeless residents have felony convictions or other charges stemming from drug use or mental instability, Cummings said. And a criminal record could also cause a property management company or landlord to refuse a lease — no matter how long ago the incidents occurred, according to Cummings.
Despite these challenges, OCP has helped around 75 people out of homelessness over the last two years, according to case manager Annie Pangle.
Mercy House has also helped numerous people find their way out of shelters and into homes. Over the past two years, the organization has rehoused 603 households made up 1,220 people and helped 207 households, or 546 people, avoid homelessness, according to data provided by Shannon Porter, Mercy House director.
Brooks and Fowler said everyone should realize just how close anyone is to becoming homeless due to factors outside their control.
“There’s so many still homeless people out there,” Brooks said. “I see them all the time, and I think back, ‘That used to be me.’”
Though Fowler, Black and Brooks have been able to find their way off the streets, there are still those suffering from mental illness or addiction or a litany of other issues that lead to homelessness and end up functioning like a trap, they said.
Fowler said he and Black try to pass on the word to others who are still or newly homeless about the help they can get from people like those at OCP, the same way others gave them advice.
“We like helping them get pointed in the right direction,” he said, comfortable on his donated couch at his home while the traffic outside drove by his window.
