By the time the first day of fall hit the calendar, the brisk autumn air had already hit Valley residents on their morning commute.
Seasonal jackets were taken out of closets and the aroma of pumpkin spice and apple cider could be smelled through the layers of a face mask still being worn six months into the pandemic.
And as the leaves begin to change from forest green to sunset red and orange, a new season is quickly approaching — a fall during COVID-19.
“We’ve tried to adapt as we go along,” said Lynne Hess, co-owner of Back Home on the Farm.
Since the late 1950s, the Hess family has owned and operated Back Home on the Farm, located off Willow Run Road north of Harrisonburg. Of the three farms the family owns across the county, totaling nearly 600 acres, this one offers a family-friendly focus with more than 30 attractions spread out across 240 acres.
To keep Back Home on the Farm a safe space, some activities were forced into hibernation, but not the signature corn maze that changes each year.
“The corn maze theme this year is based on family, and the design reflects that,” Hess said.
From a bird’s-eye view, the maze shows a family of four with a dog. The word family connects the farmhouse to the children and shows how corn mazes are fun for those of all ages. To accommodate for social distancing, Hess said, the family made the maze wider to allow for extra space.
“We took precautions to make sure everything is as safe as it can be,” Hess said.
Activities that couldn’t be properly cleaned, like the carousel and cow train, will not be open this season. Since some attractions are closed this year, Hess said the family introduced new activities, such as a jungle gym and a junior obstacle course.
Hess also incorporated the farm learning labs offered during field trips as a self-guided tour that provides minimal contact with other visitors. The labs are open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and no reservations are required.
When visiting, face masks are required and hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the farm. For those participating in a wagon ride, seats will be spaced out to accommodate for social distancing.
Hess said having Back Home on the Farm opened during the summer allowed staff to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines early on.
“I feel like we are ready,” she said.
Located nearby in Linville is North Mountain Homestead, a farm that offers 35 to 40 variations of pumpkins and gourds and is operated by Justin and Kimberly Williamson.
In their seventh year in operation, Kimberly Williamson admits she didn’t expect the pumpkin patch to be as popular as it has grown to be.
She said that one year one of her friends planted pumpkins, and then her husband had the idea to do the same.
“I had no idea it would evolve to what it has,” she said.
At their fourth-generation-owned home, pumpkin seekers can visit on the weekends to pick future jack-o’-lanterns, share some love with the animals or play family-friendly games.
With everything being outside and the pumpkin patch a small operation, Kimberly Williamson said that if people are concerned with visiting during a crowded weekend, they could contact the family and schedule a time to visit during a weekday.
“We are doing the best we can,” she said. “But this gives people something to look forward to and remember life still goes on. We still have to celebrate. … Some holidays you want to keep around.”
And while the cooler weather may be enticing cautious people to come outside, Kimberly Williamson said she wants people to remember that hers is a small family farm still trying to make ends meet.
“We grow all of our pumpkins and gourds on the farm, and we have some of the best prices around,” she said. “It’s free admission, so you can come and let the kids play.”
Another fall activity staple is apple picking at Showalter’s Orchard in Timberville, where more than 30 varieties of apples grow on 60 acres of land.
Showalter’s Orchard has been in operation since 1965 and has since expanded to offer a greenhouse and apple cider and more recently hard cider as the family opened Old Hill Cider in 2010.
Sarah Showalter, one of the owners of Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse, said that so far the season has been busy as people enjoy getting outside during the nice weather.
“It’s like a new normal for us,” she said.
The orchard has made several changes to its operations, including changing out the cider room works, placing more signage around the grounds and asking people to wear a mask in common areas.
“We are working out of our cider room and serving people in the outdoor porch area,” Showalter said. “We use disposable cups instead of glassware and there are no traditional tastings.”
When visitors come to pick their own apples, they can expect to see a more identified entry and exit into the orchard and hand sanitizing stations located around the property.
Showalter also said there is no admission fee or reservation required to visit the orchard.
“That is what we get the most calls about,” she said.
Apple cider donuts and warm pretzels can still be purchased at the orchard and food trucks will be on the grounds on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.