To the naked eye, a structure made of limestone wouldn’t garner any attention other than showing resemblance to James Madison University’s original campus.
But much like Linville’s Mannheim house, limestone shows how locally sourced materials paid homage to the Rockingham County area, and how the German settlers who constructed the building contributed to the county’s growth.
“Rockingham County is loaded with history,” said Randy Jones, public information officer for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
Running from Franklin, Md., to Greenville, the highway serves as a major route through the Valley and provides passage through Luray, Elkton, Grottoes, Waynesboro and all points between.
As the area continued to develop over hundreds of years and the history of the Valley grew deeper in the soil, so did its historic value that led home owners, town officials and preservation enthusiasts to pursue listing structures and districts on the DHR’s Historic Register.
“The process is driven by how eager advocates are to get properties listed,” Jones said.
The eagerness to protect history led Rockingham County to being ranked 18th out of Virginia’s 133 jurisdictions for listing historic properties and districts, according to Jones. The county is tied with the city of Petersburg with 43 listings.
The surge to get Valley areas on the register started in 1970 when former Virginia Military Institute Director James Geary submitted a nomination form to the National Register of Historic Places to get the New Market Battlefield added.
The battlefield, located in Shenandoah County, was where Confederate Maj. Gen. John Breckinridge gathered his command of roughly 5,000 men, including 247 cadets from VMI, to fight Union troops at the Battle of New Market in 1864. The battle was the only engagement in the Civil War that VMI cadets participated in and was noted in the recommendation as being one of the most important secondary engagements of the war.
A graduate of the Lexington institute, Collins purchased 160 acres of the property and gave it to his alma mater in 1964, which has since retained ownership.
Given its association with events that made a significant contribution to the state’s history, the New Market Battlefield was added to the National Register of Historic Places and Virginia Landmarks Register in 1970.
From that point on, DHR began receiving nominations from nearby Rockingham County, with the first being Broadway’s Baxter House in 1973.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the department approved 18 nominations for Rockingham County and five from Harrisonburg. Over time, nomination applications increased as residents wanted to recognize their local history and preserve it.
“Virginia is rich in history and Rockingham County is interesting for several reasons,” Jones said. “One, through the middle of the county was once Valley Pike and before that Wilderness Road.”
Jones said those roads were visited by migrants heading to Kentucky and the Ohio Valley.
“We’ve had upwards of 16,000 years of human occupation in Virginia if you go back to prehistory,” he said. “You’ve got the colonial settlement, the huge movement of Germany and Scotch-Irish [migrants] moving into the area from Pennsylvania who were naturally tunneled down the Valley.”
Then comes the Civil War history, Jones said, with Confederate Maj. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s famous 1862 Valley campaign, which was considered to be the “most brilliant in United States, if not world, military history,” according to the National Park Service.
In 30 days of Jackson’s campaign, his men covered 350 miles, defeated three Union commands in five battles, caused 5,000 casualties and kept nearly 60,000 federal soldiers in the Valley instead of Richmond.
Add in scenic roads, caverns, mills and African American and Native American history to the equation, and Rockingham County becomes an ideal location for DHR designations — but only with help from advocates.
Jones said the amount of listings the county has is a “reflection of interest on property owners as much as anything.”
“For example, Elkton is slow to register a lot of its history, but there is a lot of economic development starting to happen and I think people are realizing that by having a historic district, it attracts tourists who are looking for authentic historical locations for shopping, eating or entertaining,” Jones said.
During its third-quarter meeting, the DHR approved two preliminary information forms submitted by Elkton, including the Jennings House and Elkton Historic District. With unanimous approval, both applications moved forward with a formal nomination to be added to the Virginia and National Registry of Historic Places.
By including the two preliminary nominations, Elkton will have four buildings and one district listed on the register — one short of Dayton’s six.
In other areas of the county, a DHR listing can be found in every town, as well as populated areas of Port Republic, Linville, McGaheysville, Edom and Singers Glen.
Getting a building or district added to the national register can avail a property owner from tax credits, said Jones, creating another incentive to get listed.
As DHR’s mission states, the department “fosters, encourages and supports the stewardship and use of Virginia’s significant architectural, archaeological and historical resources as valuable assets for the economic, education, social and cultural benefit of citizens and communities.”
Playing off the economic side of its mission, DHR offers federal and state rehabilitation tax credit programs to property owners as an added incentive for private investment in preservation.
According to DHR’s website, tax credits are dollar-for-dollar reductions in income tax liability for taxpayers rehabilitating historic buildings and the amount of credit is based on the total rehabilitation cost. Federal credit is 20% of eligible expenses, while state is 25%. For those who qualify under both programs, the property owner could claim 45% of credits for expenses.
“It’s a good incentive and protects the building from being degraded,” Jones said.
A common misconception, however, is that once a property is listed it can never be altered.
“People sometimes get the idea that if they place their property on the national register, it means they can never change it again and that’s not correct,” said Carole Nash, associate professor for the School of Integrated Sciences at JMU. “It opens doors to tax credits and opens doors to all kinds of other support. That’s a good thing.”
In Harrisonburg, Jones said the tax credit program was used for the Union Station Restaurant and Bar and the Keezell Flats apartment building.
One of the ways to qualify for the tax credit program is to have a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places or Virginia Landmarks Register.
There are four criteria qualifications to be added to the national register: Property associated with events that have made a significant contribution to history, property associated with the lives of people significant to the state’s past, property embodying distinctive characteristics of a type, period or method of construction or property that yields information important in prehistory or history.
“Property has to be at least 50 years old and maintain historic integrity,” Jones said. “The building itself should still reveal its original construction.”
Jones said the process of getting approved and listed by the national register typically takes six months to a year. To nominate a building or district, a preliminary information form must be submitted to DHR and the state review board will determine if the nomination will move forward.
Nash said when it comes to rural areas such as Rockingham County, many people take places that could be eligible for the national register for granted because they are accustomed to seeing them, living around them or in them.
“They don’t recognize their significance and so that’s why one of the reasons why getting out information about the national register is important,” she said.
Structures in Rockingham County that could be eligible for the national register are mills, according to Nash — four of which have already been listed.
Nash said there were a number of mills placed on the national register mostly due to Janet and Earl Downs, who led a resurgence in the 1990s to inventory mills in Rockingham and Augusta counties. Janet and Earl Downs published three volumes of their book “Mills of Rockingham County” and generated interest across the county.
And while listings on the national register portray the county’s history, they also display the lack of recognized history for minorities.
“The structure and property on the national register largely represents white history. For example, there is only one site on the national register that is really focused on Black history and that is Longs Chapel,” Nash said.
Listed in 2017, Longs Chapel is a church and schoolhouse that served the former African American community of Zenda in the 1870s. The chapel was built under the direction of white farmer Jacob Long and served as the Athens Colored School, where Harrisonburg educator Lucy F. Simms first began teaching.
Nash said there is also only one archaeological site associated with Native Americans — Big Run Quarry Site located in Shenandoah National Park.
“Even though Native Americans lived in this county for 15,000 years before any of our European, African or other ancestors showed up, the national register definitely, and much has been written about this, it definitely reflects the dominating culture and we absolutely see that here,” Nash said.
Nash said she hopes to see more Native American and African American history added to the national register for Rockingham County, as well as its agricultural history.
“There is absolutely no question that enough time has passed that some of the places that are associated with the founding of the poultry industry, for example, would be eligible for the national register,” she said. “I think the whole story of agriculture and the way that is respected and represented is a story that remains to be told.”
