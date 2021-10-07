Two armed robbery suspects have been arrested by the Harrisonburg Police Department, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from the department.
Harrisonburg residents Jaden Martin, 21, and Atreyl Wade, 20, were both arrested Wednesday and Martin was in possession of a stolen assault-style rifle when he was arrested, according to HPD. HPD believes the same rifle was used in the robbery that took place on Oct. 1, the release said.
The rifle had been reported stolen in Rockingham County, according to HPD.
On Friday, a man told law enforcement he was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects at the 1400 block of Country Club Court, according to HPD.
"The victim stated that the two suspects pulled up behind his vehicle in a black Nissan Rogue. He explained that the passenger exited the Nissan armed with an assault-style rifle and demanded money," the HPD release said. "During the incident, one of the offenders struck the victim in the face with the rifle. After taking a significant amount of money from the victim, the suspects fled the area."
Martin is charged with
- Robbery with a firearm
- Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a sawed off rifle
- Assault and battery
Wade is charged with a count of accessory to robbery, according to the release.
Martin and Wade were identified by HPD detectives after an investigation into the Friday robbery, which HPD responded to. The detectives determined Martin and Wade had seen the suspect make a large withdrawal from an ATM nearby before robbing him, according to the release.
On Wednesday, HPD patrol officers found the Nissan, which Wade was in, and they took him into custody at the intersection of North Main Street and West Washington Street, according to the release.
Martin was arrested by HPD's SWAT team without incident, and with the stolen Rockingham County rifle, while walking near the intersection of Kelley Street and Simms Avenue after detectives had conducted surveillance, according to the release.
HPD has asked witnesses or those with more information who could assist in the investigation to contact Det. Brooke Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or by email at Leslie.Wetherell@HarrisonburgVa.Gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent to 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" to CRIMES (274637).
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED.
