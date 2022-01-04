The Harrisonburg Police Department has detained a person of interest in connection with a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery on University Boulevard, according to HPD Lt. Chris Monahan.
HPD got a call about a bank robbery at First Citizens Bank on University Boulevard around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Monahan said.
"We responded to the area for a possible bank robbery and set up a perimeter in the area and we currently have an individual being detained for questioning," Monahan said.
The person of interest was detained around 4:50 p.m., according to Monahan.
Monahan declined to say if the person of interest had a large amount of money in their possession at the time HPD detained them.
Monahan said the incident is under investigation and could not say how much was stolen from the bank during the robbery.
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED.
