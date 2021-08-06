Harrisonburg police continue to investigate the death of a man early Friday morning in downtown Harrisonburg.
Sgt. Pete Ritchie of the Harrisonburg Police Department said emergency crews responded to the intersection of East Market and Myrtle streets at about 3 a.m. for the report of a person down.
On scene, first arriving officers found a man in the grass near the curb.
Police say he died at the scene.
His name hasn't been released.
Officers requested the help of HPD's Major Crimes Unit.
"We're trying to determine what happened," Ritchie said. "We don't know. All we know is that we have one person dead."
Police obtained a search warrant for one of the apartments at 398 East Market St., home to Rawley Apartments.
Ritchie also said multiple people have been interviewed.
"There were some witnesses," he said. "There were some people around."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 437-2640. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers 574-5050 or by text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)
