The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a potential connection between an Oct. 29 fight and a man's death, according to detective Brooke Wetherell.
A call was made the night of Oct. 29 for a medical emergency at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles on Old Furnace Road in Harrisonburg, she said in a Wednesday interview.
"While the dispatchers were getting that information, they learned there had been an altercation [prior] to this male having chest pains, so our officers responded," she said.
An HPD patrol officer was the first emergency responder on the scene and found an unconscious man. The officer performed medical aid until other first responders arrived and took the victim to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where the man died later in the night, according to Wetherell.
She said the investigation is "precautionary" and to see if there is a link between the medical call and altercation.
A member of the lodge leadership said the police are handling the situation and declined to comment further or provide his name.
— Staff Report
