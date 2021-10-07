The Harrisonburg Police Department has launched an investigation into a theft of a modular home from Clayton Homes at the 3800 block of South Main Street, according to a Thursday press release from HPD.
At 7 a.m. Sunday, someone connected a 14' x 60' modular home, that was ready for transport, to a truck and then drove off from the site on South Main Street, according to HPD.
Clayton Homes in Harrisonburg management declined to comment and provide the value of the stolen home Thursday afternoon.
The truck used by the suspect was described as a white four-door flatbed with amber cunning lights while the stolen home is described with clay colored vinyl siding with white trim and black shingles, according to the release.
Law enforcement has asked witnesses or anyone with any more information about the theft to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. They have also asked members of the public to share information with law enforcement about the whereabouts of the home and the owner of the suspect truck.
Anonymous tips can be sent to 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" to CRIMES (274637).
This story is developing and will be updated.
