A city police investigation into a death on North High Street in Harrisonburg is no longer suspicious, according to detective Brooke Wetherell.
The investigation began around 2:30 p.m. May 23 when the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center got a call for an unresponsive woman at an apartment building in the 50 block of North High Street.
When first responders arrived to the scene, they found a woman dead in the dwelling and then canvassed the area for suspects. The Harrisonburg Police Department has not released the woman's name.
A press release the following day from HPD said the department considered the death "suspicious." Data from an autopsy and toxicology examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke has shown there is no sign of foul play, according to Wetherell.
HPD's Major Crimes Unit's executed a search warrant as it responded to the scene on May 23. The Forensic Evidence Team of HPD reviewed the scene for evidence and Marsha Garst, Rockingham County commonwealth's attorney, also went to the site at the time.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
