The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating where Allene Elizabeth "Beth" Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, might be.
She was last seen by family and friends on or around Oct. 24, but has not been in contact with them since, or shown up to work or her apartment, according to a Wednesday press release from HPD.
"Those close to Redmon are concerned because this is reportedly out of character and very unlike her to miss her obligations," the release said.
HPD detectives are leading the investigation and Redmon's name has been included in the Virginia and national database for missing persons as a "Missing/Endangered Person," according to the release.
Redmon does not own a vehicle, according to HPD.
HPD asks those with more information who could assist in the investigation to contact detective Brooke Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or by email at Leslie.Wetherell@HarrisonburgVa.Gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent to 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" to CRIMES (274637).
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.