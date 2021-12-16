As a kid, Chinia Ballance of Harrisonburg remembered shopping with a police officer in her hometown of New Bern, N.C.
The memories came back Wednesday as she was walking through Target in Harrisonburg with her children alongside city police officer Chris Ray.
“It was a really big thing,” Ballance said.
Ballance, a child care worker, found out the Harrisonburg Police Department was doing Shop with a Cop earlier this year from her daughter’s after-school care providers, and she was surprised the same activity from her childhood was not only still being practiced, but in the town she now lives in.
“I think I did it when I was about her age,” Ballance said, gesturing to her daughter, Isyss Alexander, 8, who was browsing dolls in Target while her little brother, Asante Stroman, 3, sat in the cart.
“They’re big fans of the police,” Ballance said, adding actions by HPD like Shop with a Cop and other community outreach help strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the public.
Asante has dreams to be a policeman, like Ray, and Isyss and the officer talked about many things, such as their favorite colors.
“It’s my first time shopping with a police officer,” she said before jetting off to find something else to pull off the shelf to talk with Ray about.
HPD has been doing the annual event since 2016. Families are identified by Harrisonburg City Public Schools, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and Harrisonburg Social Services. Families are given money to do Christmas shopping, meet Santa and eat a meal all with members of HPD.
Funding for the event comes from the Valley Mall, Target and the Harrisonburg Police Foundation, a community outreach organization.
Unlike Ballance, Wednesday was HPD officer Sam Good’s first time doing Shop with a Cop. Good joined the department this year and is new to the profession at the age of 23.
He said he also thinks activities like Wednesday’s help reinforce important connections between officers and the community.
Good grew up in the town of Shenandoah, where he knew the local officers well due to the small nature of the town and through his father.
Since Harrisonburg is a larger place, it is difficult for law enforcement members to have the same sort of familiarity with everyone in the community that officers in more sparsely populated places have, according to Good.
“It is hard to become totally connected,” he said while pushing a cart into Target. “I feel like doing stuff like this is moving in the right direction.”
And that’s important, because law enforcement is about more than stopping crime, he said.
“We’re not just for emergencies,” Good said. “We can be mentors, someone to lean on.”
