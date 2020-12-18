Unable to play video
December is always a special time of year for the Simmons family.
Combine the birthdays of brothers Carl, 12, and Carter, 3, throw in Christmas and how could it not be?
But on Thursday evening, it became even more special as Santa and his elves crunched snow underfoot outside as they approached the Simmons’ Harrisonburg home to deliver gifts.
“Mommy, Santa came,” Carter told his mother through FaceTime on the phone his grandmother, Rosey Simmons, was holding.
The siblings’ mother had just stepped out to do some errands and Carter’s sister, Jaymily, 14, stood on the other side of their grandmother.
Yet, Santa’s escort was not his typical crew of magical reindeer.
Santa and officers of the Harrisonburg Police Department rode through the city delivering gifts and meals to 48 families as part of a modified version of the annual Shop-With-A-Cop event.
“The reindeer are taking a night off, so he’s utilizing us,” said Gabriel Camacho, interim police chief.
Typically, HPD took children and their families to Valley Mall before Christmas. At the shopping center, the officers took the families on a shopping spree and ate together at Country Cookin.
But the pandemic forced a change to the event, which is funded by the Harrisonburg Police Foundation.
“The focus this holiday season is to provide a positive holiday experience for impacted families, especially helping those facing greater economic impact this year due to COVID-19,” said David Jackson, chairman of the foundation, in a statement. “Our intent is to raise more funds this year than what was historically done and increase the number of children and families benefited by this initiative.”
The numerous economic and social challenges of 2020 made the Harrisonburg Police Department even more determined to safely conduct a version of Shop-With-A-Cop, Camacho said.
“It’s been a tough year, but we as a city always seem to come together,” Camacho said.
Families and children the Daily News-Record spoke with Thursday said they were happy to see Santa and thankful for the visit.
“We’ve been really struggling this year,” said Rosey Simmons.
Camacho said the event is also about increasing contact between the department and city residents along the lines of the community walks and other programs like Secret Santa — where officers hand out envelopes of $100 to residents.
“It’s our passion to stay connected to our community because our community is always supporting us,” Camacho said.
Neighbor Ramona Archie said she’d never seen anything like what HPD was doing Thursday as children stood in wonder at Santa as he approached to make a delivery in the northeast neighborhood.
She said Shop-With-A-Cop was a great event for many reasons, including that children get a chance to see Santa.
Originally from Fredericksburg, Archie said there is something different about the Harrisonburg community displayed by Shop-With-A-Cop.
“It just wouldn’t happen” in Fredericksburg, she said.
Though it wasn’t Christmas Eve, it didn’t matter to the Simmons.
“We’ll take Santa any day,” Rosey Simmons said.
And Carter, who turns 4 on Christmas Eve, danced.
