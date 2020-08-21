The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority passed its 2021 budget during the board’s meeting Wednesday.
The $8.9 million budget included a 2% pay raise as a cost-of-living adjustment for staff members.
As well, the budget included less money for the Lineweaver Apartments because last year a large project had to be undertaken to replace an elevator, according to Michael Wong, the executive director of HRHA.
“There’s not been any significant fluctuations,” he said.
The authority is projected to operate with a $930,000 surplus, according to budget documents.
Wong said the COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted the authority too hard since there are many different funding channels for the HRHA, including federal dollars.
However, he said renters had trouble making HRHA rents that they were previously able to meet.
“Overall, we do have a significant number of people who are late or behind on rent,” Wong said.
He added the HRHA would work with renters to work out payment plans and other ways to try to keep residents housed.
On Aug. 14, Gov. Ralph Northam announced an extension to the commonwealth’s eviction moratorium, which will last until Sept. 7.
There is still an eviction moratorium for HRHA tenants since the board of commissioners voted in July for a moratorium to last until Monday, Wong said, and staff won’t take any action until after a 30-day notice period.
As well, changes in other parts of the income stream to the authority may yet impact the group, according to Wong.
“It’s hard for us to know what the rent rate is going to look like over the next six months to a year,” said Dany Fleming, a commissioner on the HRHA board.
HRHA Vice Chair John Hall could not be reached by email Thursday.
