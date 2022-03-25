The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with a development group to create a roughly 1,000-unit housing complex on the west side of the city, according to documents and interviews.
The complex would be located on 84 acres of vacant land across Garbers Church Road from Harrisonburg High School and would stretch east along Heritage Oaks Golf Course then around to Erickson Avenue.
“Right now, it’s probably about a $100 million project,” said Michael Wong, executive director of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Final plans are being completed to be submitted to city staff for review, followed by public hearings by Planning Commission and City Council, according to Wong.
Plans call for a mixture of affordable single-family homes, town homes and apartment blocks with options for buying and renting, he said.
“We wanted to be able to address everyone’s needs,” Wong said.
The development wouldn’t only be a place to live, but would also include services on the ground floor of some buildings to try and create a Main Street type of atmosphere and community in the development, according to Wong.
The services would not be businesses such as eateries, but child care, educational services, job and workforce training, and health care, he said.
Rental units will be for households with incomes at or below 60% of the area median income, while the properties for sale will be within reach for first-time home buyers and other residents with incomes between 80% to 120% of the local area median income, according to Wong.
There will be trails and Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation bus stops at the site, and the units would be energy efficient, according to a document provided by Wong about the project.
The development would be funded through low-income housing tax credits, potential private equity assistance, grants and revenue from home sales.
HRHA would receive funds from renting properties not sold and would retain ownership of the rest of the complex, he said.
No funding is needed from the city, but without city approval, it cannot go forward, Wong said.
“It’s 100% contingent on city support for the project,” he said.
HRHA is working with Equity Plus, an investment firm focused on federal and state tax credit developments, to bring the idea to fruition, according to Wong.
The company began over a decade ago a consulting firm but has expanded, folding in a general contractor and property management services, according to Avram Fechter, Equity Plus managing director.
He said the group found the parcel through its Realtor and knew it would need a partner to bring a site to life, so Equity Plus reached out to HRHA.
“It looked like we could make the numbers work, but we could only make it work if we got the right zoning for the property and the right partner to bring all the resources to bear,” Fechter said.
He said the company has worked on several other projects and is in the process of completing an overhaul of a school in Petersburg to be affordable housing for the elderly and build 47 new homes on vacant and abandoned parcels around the school for workforce housing.
“We never, ever, ever want to be viewed as doing things the community doesn’t want,” Fechter said. “We’re here as a tool to deliver the workforce and other housing so desperately needed. There’s no point in doing that if you come up with a plan everybody hates.”
It would still be another five to eight years before build-out of the development is complete if the project receives the approvals it needs, such as a rezoning, according to Fechter.
The 84 acres of vacant parcels are zoned for single-family residential, multiple dwellings and business, and will need to be rezoned to medium density mixed-use planned community.
“We’re hoping to have our zoning application submitted in April, and we’re hoping to have it approved by June so we can buy the property,” Fechter said.
He said there will be many public meetings so people can be involved in the review and approval process.
“It’s really exciting,” Wong said. “I think it’s very unique. I’m unaware of a project this large of a size.”
(7) comments
Now, the socialists seizing control of the city government wants its own local housing project to cater to the kind of people “trapped” by their allies in the federal government. Elderly fixed income, minorities, possibly immigrants and one-parent households.
The city wants its slice of the federal-funded housing pipeline and Democratic voters to maintain power.
I wonder who owns the land being sold....how much will they pocket for 84 acres? Do the residents of Harrisonburg have ANY control over this project happening or not happening?
The owners of those parcels: Barbara Martha Cook, GSW Investors, Willow Lane Partners, and Cook Creek Church of the Brethren. The story that Ian took the time to wrote literally said there's a zoning meeting in April that you can go to to submit your comment at.
In front of “deaf” liberal ears it seems.
More city open greenspace (ever shrinking away) will get paved over. Sure, some development would be expected, but high density zoning would be criminal and detrimental to the area.
Nah....this housing unit will not flood the high school right across the street.......
You do know that there is a second high school being built that will be finished well before this project breaks ground, right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.