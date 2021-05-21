The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has applied for grants for a potential $2.3 million overhaul of the 60-unit Lineweaver Annex in downtown.
“It’s pretty exciting to have this funding opportunity to make this renovation,” said Michael Wong, HRHA executive director.
Renovation plans call for a new exterior, interior painting of all the units, roof replacement, new exterior lighting as well as solar panels, energy efficient air conditioners and an elevator upgrade.
The project will go forward if the authority is awarded the $1.3 million in grants it applied for from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, Wong said.
The larger of the two is for a $900,000 Affordable Housing and Special Needs Housing grant and the other application is for a $420,000 grant in Housing Innovation Energy Efficiency, according to Wong.
The remaining roughly $1 million in funding would be sourced from a tax-exempt, bank-qualified loan, which would be paid by the tenants’ rent, he said. The project does not need City Council approval.
Wong said the grant opportunities became available at the end of April and he hopes to know if the funding is approved in July.
If the grants are obtained, final design work is expected to be complete by late summer or early fall, with six to eight months of construction beginning in spring 2022.
The Lineweaver Annex was built in 1993 as an addition to the J.R. “Polly” Lineweaver Apartments on North Main Street in the city. Wong said the J.R. “Polly” Lineweaver Apartments were last upgraded and renovated in 2013.
To be eligible to live in the Lineweaver Annex, residents must be at least 55 years old or have a disability and make 30% of the area’s median income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.