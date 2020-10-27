The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be presenting to City Council today a new program for residents called Move to Work.
The program would not require residents to hold a job, according to HRHA documents.
HRHA is one of 139 agencies designated for the program. In December 2015, Congress expanded the program and the HRHA Board voted to pursue designation for the program in November 2018.
The goals of the program are to improve self-sufficiency, increase mobility to quality housing and reduce costs. Cost reductions could include changes in staffing, reducing frequency of certifications and simplifying rent calculations, according to HRHA documents.
More specifically, to address self-sufficiency, the program would move from escrow payment to incentives for HRHA residents and deeper connections to other support systems, such as job training at Blue Ridge Community College.
Incentives will also be made available to landlords for recruitment and retention for affordable housing, vouchers for development and projects as well as increased support for HRHA residents looking for housing, according to HRHA documents.
Move to Work agencies are still monitored by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Residents will have opportunities to meet with HRHA staff individually about the program. As well as information sessions made available to residents, a survey will be put out and there will be a public hearing and a 30 day comment period on the plan.
Staff of HRHA was notified about the authority’s selection for the program on Aug. 28.
A vote by the HRHA board to approve the Move to Work plan is slated for Nov. 18, according to HRHA documents.
Also at the meeting, council will also hear a presentation from Tom Knapp of Knapp’s Bees LLC about the importance of bees and why the council should appoint a committee and set standards for bee keeping, according to city documents and the meeting’s agenda.
For committee appointments, council will consider naming Noel Levan to the Stormwater Advisory Committee and Jody Hart to the towing board.
Levan is a family mediator at the FairField Center and has lived in the city for 15 years, according to his application document. Additionally, he is one of the founders of Friendly City Food Co-op as well as a board member.
Hart is a tow truck operator and the owner of both Harts Towing and 1st Choice Towing and Recovery, according to her application document. She is a third generation member of the tow trucking industry.
A closed session is also scheduled for the council meeting.
