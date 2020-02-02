Around 570 Girl Scouts, parents and troop leader roamed, played and created inside Harrisonburg’s Valley Mall on Saturday as part of the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline’s eighth annual Mall Madness.
At 10:30 p.m. the mall opened its doors to members and parents from over 50 Girl Scout troops across the state, where they would stay until 6 a.m. Sunday.
“This is a fun event for the girls,” said Teresa Craig, of Troop 3133 from Mount Solon, who has organized the event nearly every year since its inception.
And Girl Scout sisters Alison and Emma Hooke, both 11, said they have enjoyed coming to the event for multiple years, though they disagreed which was their favorite Mall Madness activity.
Fellow Troop 592 member Summer Albright, 13, said she liked being able to connect with Scouts from across the state and see them frequently through events like Mall Madness or other Girl Scout camps.
Various activities were available to the Scouts, such as crafts, a photobooth and a DJ, and some shops, such as Auntie Anne’s, stayed open for part of the event.
Saturday night’s event was rescheduled from two weeks prior, when it was canceled due to weather.
The event has different themes each year, with the most successful one being Harry Potter, according to Craig. Last year’s theme was Alice in Wonderland and this year’s was Renaissance/medieval era.
This year is Craig’s final year leading the charge, but the event will continue as Beth Raynes, of Troop 592 of Grottoes, will take the reins for next year's.
“For some, this is the first overnight they’ve had,” Raynes said of the event. “This a good start for the progression that they’re going into, so the next step might be a camp.”
