Ann Wenger and her family were on their way out of town, headed back home to Lancaster, Pa., but they had one more stop in Harrisonburg before their departure.
They pulled into the Slavic Christian Church and placed their order for authentic Eastern European food, but it wasn’t just the promise of good eats that brought them to the church nestled along Erickson Avenue, Wenger said.
“In our area, we had been looking for a Ukrainian church to support,” she said.
The family had made financial donations, but this was a different way to support the people going through so much pain as their home country is invaded and family and friends are in harm’s way, Wenger said.
Wenger and her family were among countless people who came to the Slavic Christian Church’s fundraiser on Sunday starting at noon.
Husband and wife Sara and Roger Glick of Weyers Cave said they heard about the event through their church.
“It’s so incredible,” Sara Glick said. “We came in from the other end [of Erickson Avenue] and it seemed like there was a mile and a half of cars backed up just waiting to get in. A beautiful thing to see they’ve got that kind of support.”
Harrisonburg residents Kim Shipe and Emily Carreal also saw the large turnout.
A volunteer with the church, Anita Faerchuk, 31, said the food was cooked at the church’s location in Port Republic and brought over to be boxed up and given out. She said it was all as authentic cooking as one could get since the church is filled with Eastern European immigrants and their families.
The offerings included borscht, pastries, smoked brisket and pork loin and plov — a rice pilaf.
She said it seemed like everyone in the church, from the kids to the oldest members, volunteered in some way, whether it was cooking, setting up displays inside the church entryway for visitors or directing traffic.
In total, over $100,000 was raised and 1,700 servings of food were sold, according to Max Moroz, an organizer.
“It’s amazing. It really is,” he said. “We’re extremely grateful to the community.”
Funds raised from the effort Sunday will be going to trusted church partners in Ukraine focused on housing those displaced by the war.
Numerous efforts to raise funds for those displaced by the Russian invasion are underway in the Valley.
