Jay Coakley and his 15-year-old son Jayden had just gotten back from a hunt earlier in the evening Saturday when they stood in their Rockingham County living room.
That night they had come home empty-handed, but it wasn’t just the deer heads on the wall and pelts that proved they knew how to hunt.
Also in the room hung photos and check-in cards — one with the information of Jayden’s first deer kill when he was 8.
“Now, all you get is a screenshot,” Coakley, 48, said.
This year, those check-in cards once used by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to track how many deer, turkeys and bear are harvested by hunters in a season are gone as a piece of the hunting tradition has been discontinued.
This has impacted a larger part of the hunting community — the stations where hunters would gather to check in their deer and catch up with each other, according to hunters.
“When you was a kid, even if you didn’t get a deer, it was a routine to stop in [at a station] and see what other people are checking in,” Coakley said.
Just last season, Grandle’s Glen View Market, one of the last nine check-in stations in Rockingham County, would take hunters’ photo with their game and put it up on the wall for everyone who came into the country store to see, according to Coakley.
“You could go down there and look at the pictures of everyone’s success of the season from archery to the end of the year,” he said. “Stuff like that was really neat. Now, it’s gone.”
Other Shenandoah Valley hunters also said they would miss the community of check stations and the cards that brought them there.
Traditions like the check-in stations mean a lot to someone like Doc Clem, 50, of the Mount Jackson area, who can remember his first hunt with this grandfather on family land 44 years ago. It was the same land he would later bring his daughter on her first hunting season.
Clem, a self-described redneck, said he was caught off-guard by the change. The first deer he harvested this year, he did rounds to the check-in stations of last year, and they all told him the same — can’t do it.
He said the check-in stations were a source of comradeship — a trait dwindling between hunters just like between any other community as the world becomes more online and digital.
“That bond is disappearing every year. Every year, it’s going out the window,” Clem said.
Kyle Seal, 31, of Luray, doesn’t remember his first time going to a check-in station, but remembers other things about it, such as the plastic jug of jerky by the register. The jerky was a snack while chewing on the stories being told between Valley hunters just outside the doors.
“It was always the hub for our area,” Seal said.
As he got older, he started going to the check-in station less, Seal said.
“As time goes on, you start to adapt. I’m guilty of that. I call it in or check it in on my phone,” Seal said.
He joined the Air Force at 18, but returned in 2015 and has been checking in his game online since.
“Is it convenient? Yes. But I would love for it to go back to where they had the check-in stations where you could have a spot to get together,” Seal said.
Like some other hunters the Daily News-Record spoke with, Seal said he recognizes he wasn’t the most loyal to the check-in station tradition, but it held an important role in the community.
“It’s still old-timers that will hang around that store, not for that purpose only, but it’s still a spot where you see somebody you know, you stop and you’re proud to tell about your [hunting] story,” Seal said.
Like other hunters, Seal still has the check-in card from his first deer.
“It was always a big deal to get the hard copy card,” Seal said. “Online, it’s convenient and easy but, as far as having something to hold on to...”
Sylvia Deavers, owner of Kite’s Market north of the town of Shenandoah, said she has a regular customer who has kept all his check-in cards since his first deer.
Kite’s Market was one of the last four check-in stations in Page County, according to Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources documents.
She has had many customers like Clem this year who did not know they would no longer be able to check in their deer in person anymore.
“A lot of them been really disappointed when we tell them they can’t check ‘em in here, and evidently, they didn’t know,” said Deavers, who had been filling out check-in cards since she started at the market 45 years ago.
Yet, hunters will still come to the market to gather and get breakfast in the mornings before going out into the fields and mountains, Deavers said.
“I think the hunters enjoyed coming and getting their deer weighed or bears when we got them, and they’d be proud to show it off to people around the store,” Deavers said.
Fellow former check-in station and country grocery owner Sandra Joseph agreed. She sold her business, the 257 Grocery in Briery Branch, last year after owning it for 18 years.
The owners Joseph bought the business from would take Polaroid pictures of the hunters and their game and hang them in the store, she said. Joseph kept a book that included the hunter’s name, what kind of deer with the number of points it had if it was a buck, and more.
“It was more or less bragging rights because people always wanted to come in and look at the book,” Joseph said.
Joseph no longer hunts, but her family, including her grandkids, still do.
She said she had noticed the dwindling number of check-ins at the store, though it was not large at 257.
In 1978, there were roughly 1,200 check-in stations across the commonwealth — a number that was relatively similar in 2005, according to data provided by Matt Knox, deer project coordinator for DWR. Check-in stations began in 1947.
By 2010, there were 907 stations remaining, and in 2015, the number of stations dropped to 545, according to DWR data. There were 36 check-in stations in Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page and Augusta in the final year, according to DWR.
The drop-off in check-in stations matches with a decline in use of check-in stations, according to DWR data.
In 2003, the only way to check in game was at a station. The next year, DWR began allowing game to be checked in over the phone. Forty-four percent of the game was checked in over the phone that year.
The percentage of game brought to check-in stations continued to dwindle as more electronic avenues were added by DWR.
By 2007, DWR allowed checking game by the internet and rolled out a phone app and a new system called e-notching in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Last year, the final year for check cards, only 7% of the game harvested in the commonwealth was reported by cards, according to DWR data.
In summer last year, the decision was made to discontinue the cards, and messaging started to go out in early December 2020, according to said Cale Godfrey, assistant chief in the wildlife division of DWR.
He said there was a significant cost to the cards — shipping across the state, then receiving and data entry for the ever-shrinking number of cards coming back.
“It just became very apparent that may not be the most fiscally responsible use of that money,” he said.
Godfrey, a hunter who grew up in Pennsylvania, said Virginia’s check-in system was “important” in providing tangible milestones for hunters and a source of community gathering and storytelling.
Though the cards are gone, milestones are still celebrated for new hunters and their families, and hunters still gather to tell stories, he said — it just may not be at a market, but instead on social media or Friday night football games.
“It just happens differently today,” Godfrey said.
He also said there are hunting clubs DWR supports, and can check game, that help bring hunters together.
Coakley’s young nephew Riley, 6 in January, is the next person the Rockingham County man will bring out into the forest on his first hunting trip, likely next year.
And unlike his 15-year-old cousin Jayden, Riley will have a screenshot, not a card, whenever he bags his first deer.
“He’ll really never know what it’s like to get to check in a deer and have the in-person experience where people ask questions and say how great the accomplishment was,” Coakley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.