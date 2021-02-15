Carroll “C.J.” Hill still carries a part of his time at the now-gone Harrisonburg Dunham-Bush plant with him everywhere.
His nickname.
After all, there were two other Carrolls in the data processing department of the Valley plant while he worked there.
“You’d call ‘Carroll’ and get three responses,” Hill, now 76, said.
The 11-acre factory began production in 1964 with 700 employees, a figure that grew to more than 1,000 within a few years, but dropped down to around 400 by 2000, according to Daily News-Record archives.
It was located at 101 Burgess Road, and the initial $7.5 million development was on land that had been newly annexed by the city.
Originally, the factory was called Space Conditioning and focused production on residential heating products and air conditioners. It was bought by The Signal Cos. in ‘68 and became Dunham-Bush, shifting production to commercial and industrial products instead of residential, according to DN-R archives.
As a young man, Hill knew about manufacturing since much of his family worked at a plant he would begin to work at shortly after graduating from Montevideo High School in 1962.
“I got out of school at noon and went to work that afternoon,” he said.
Hill’s mother, aunt, three sisters and a brother-in-law all worked at the Metro Pant Co., which was located at 250 E. Elizabeth St. in the city. The company operated there for three decades, producing pants for men and boys for such stores as J.C. Penney and Saks Fifth Avenue, according to the building’s website.
However, Hill was not there long before he went to get another job at H.D. Lee in Broadway, also producing pants. But again, he did not stay on for long.
By 1964, he was in the lathe department at Dunham-Bush, he said. He estimates he made about $10,000 a year, which, adjusted for the consumer price index, equates to nearly $85,000 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
He said the floor was noisy, and there was a strong sense of community between the workers.
“Everybody was close to each other and it was like a family,” Hill said. “We had bowling leagues and a summer picnic every year.”
Hill applied for a job in the mail room and then in data processing, where he met and worked with Richard Deadrick, a Harrisonburg native who still lives in town today at the age of 81.
Deadrick got a job with Dunham-Bush less than a month after he came out of the military, where he was a first lieutenant and spent several years in Germany between 1960 and 1964.
“I saw it as a good opportunity,” Deadrick said of getting a job at Dunham-Bush.
When the Dunham-Bush plant first opened, it brought in a stream of workers from the industrial north who grew to love Harrisonburg and the Valley after initial hesitation about the “country town,” Deadrick said.
“As a part of building that plant, the construction company built a large number of homes over on the west side of Harrisonburg in the hopes of providing homes to the workers coming in,” he said.
In 1994, the company was sold to a Malaysian firm when the plant was a total of 13 acres under one roof and had around 600 employees, according to newspaper archives.
However, the state of the global economy was cited as the reason for increasing lay-offs and job cuts at the site over the following years.
By Nov. 2, 2000, the plant site was up for sale, and by 2003, it was demolished. Now, the site is home to the Burgess Road commercial development, which includes Walmart and Home Depot adjacent to James Madison University’s campus.
Deadrick, who left the firm in 1968 to work for IBM, said the company ran into problems competing with international products made at cheaper prices.
“It was a difficult time towards the end and they no longer had the business to support the outlay they had in this plant here,” he said.
The situation is another example of what happened to multiple manufacturers across the Valley as high-paying skilled jobs either left the country or simply disappeared to make way for residential or commercial development.
“Many people didn’t have the opportunities to go out and get something else,” Hill said.
Hill and Deadrick said many people from economically depressed communities commuted to places like H.D. Lee in Broadway and Metro Pant Co. and Dunham-Bush in Harrisonburg for high-paying jobs and more opportunity to learn skills.
Workers at H.D. Lee expressed similar feelings of loss when they reflected on their own reaction to being told H.D. Lee in Broadway would be closing as jobs would be going overseas.
Despite this, former workers of H.D. Lee still have pride in their time at the plant.
And like the H.D. Lee plant, even when Dunham-Bush closed, the sense of pride in having worked there can still be found in old employees of the plant, such as Hill and Deadrick.
“I think there was a certain sense of pride because it was a manufacturing plant with the number of people provided a lot of security to the people working there because of the jobs available and the amount of pay that goes to local people for their efforts,” Deadrick said. “It seemed to have a reputation in the industry for producing good quality products and that was a good reason for people to feel good about working there.”
