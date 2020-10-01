For 15 years, Harrisonburg resident Terri Switzer has used Interstate 81 just like so many others in the Valley — to get around faster, for errands and to visit family. And just like so many others, Switzer, 54, has reservations about the much-used roadway.
“I have the same concerns as many other people with the traffic, people driving too fast and the accidents that happen,” Switzer said Wednesday outside of the 7-Eleven on U.S. 11 by the I-81 Exit 243 interchange.
In 2019, the General Assembly passed a bill establishing a fund where the money generated by a regional gas tax would be spent on $2 billion worth of improvements identified for I-81. Improvements and expansion of safety services on I-81 began July 1, 2019.
And though there was up to a 64% drop in traffic of all vehicle types using Virginia roadways at the beginning of the pandemic, the I-81 fund remained relatively safe and even finished fiscal year 2020 on June 30 having generated $69.8 million — nearly $15 million more than the year’s estimate, according to data acquired by the Daily News-Record from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The regional gas tax, revenues from which can only be spent on I-81 improvements, has brought in about $6.7 million a month, with the lowest revenue generated in a month being $5.7 million in June, according to VDOT’s data.
Emily Wade, the assistant director of communications for VDOT, said she could not say for sure what led to resiliency of the I-81 funding while other funding has fallen.
“We have seen an increase in truck traffic throughout COVID, though there’s a decrease in commuter traffic,” Wade said.
Dale Bennett, president and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association, said the stable truck traffic using the corridor is playing a role, though may not be able to take all the credit for the fund’s durability.
“I definitely think that the fact truck traffic dipped some, but then came up and is at around normal activity has certainly helped with the resiliency in the revenue for the 81 corridor,” Bennett said Wednesday.
I-81 was originally designed to handle about 15% of its traffic as trucks. Data from recent years show that has increased to an average of 26% and up to 35% in some places.
The worst month for trucking in Virginia was early April, according to Bennett.
Between April 8 and April 16, truck traffic dropped by roughly a third across the commonwealth, according to data from VDOT. However, truck traffic volumes quickly started going back up and by late May had essentially recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Traffic volumes across all vehicle types began lurching downward a few days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on March 12. As more and more dominoes fell as the state closed, such as the schools shuttering on March 16 and the statewide stay-at-home order on March 30, the volume of traffic of all sorts began to reach its nadir.
Traffic volumes of all kinds began to rise again about half as quickly as it fell, but has plateaued at about 15% under normal levels since early July, according to VDOT data.
However, other VDOT project funds have not fared as well I-81’s.
Some Virginia Department of Transportation projects may be delayed due to a drop in Commonwealth Transportation Fund revenue if changes are not made, according to a statement released by VDOT to the Daily News-Record.
“Without accommodations to address the significant funding reduction, project delays would occur across all transportation secretariat programs,” the statement said. “Reductions would impact funding for the State of Good Repair and SMART SCALE projects across all nine VDOT construction districts as well as funding for transit, rail and other modes of transportation.”
Statewide, the drop in travel contributed to a $120 million shortfall in VDOT’s anticipated revenue collection in fiscal year 2020 alone, with other projected revenue seeing significant declines, according to the statement.
“In estimates released in August, the Department of Taxation updated assumptions for motor fuel taxes, motor vehicle sales and use taxes, and retail sales and use taxes,” according to the statement. “In this update, estimates were reduced by $400 million for fiscal year 2021 and approximately $350 million for fiscal year 2022. Based on the distribution of the Commonwealth Transportation Fund, reduced revenues impact all transportation modes: highways, transit, rail, ports, aviation, Virginia Space and DMV.”
Wade said Virginia was in a strong economic position before the pandemic.
“That has helped us get through this [with] flexibility and will help in moving forward,” Wade said.
Other states, such as Maryland, have not been as lucky, according to Wade.
“Hopefully, we’re going to see very few impacts overall as opposed to a lot of other states overall are having to put projects on hold,” Wade said.
And Switzer, who grew up in cold, pothole-peppered Connecticut, knows the demands of infrastructure such as I-81.
“The roads always need help,” she said.
