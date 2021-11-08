The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash at mile marker 273 of I-81 in Shenandoah County Saturday afternoon, according a Monday press release from VSP.
"A 2017 Mazda CX-3 entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma," according a Monday morning press release from VSP.
Police are considering a medical condition to be a factor in the fatal incident.
The Mazda driver, a 69-year-old woman, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She died at the facility later. A dog traveling in the car was also died from its wounds from the accident, according to VSP.
VSP did not name the woman pending notification of her next of kin.
The driver of the Toyota, an unnamed 33-year-old Staunton man, was transported to Sentara RMH, while an unnamed 11-year-old girl passenger was transported to UVA Medical Center.
Both suffered serious injuries in the accident and were wearing their seatbelt, according to VSP. — Staff Reports
