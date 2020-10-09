Interstate 81's northbound Exit 257 off-ramp will be closed Wednesday night for paving from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
To get to U.S. 11, northbound I-81 drivers will use Exit 264 and then turn left onto Va. 211 to get back on I-81, now southbound, to get back to Exit 257.
In addition, there is a new stoplight at the intersection of U.S. 11 and the I-81 northbound ramps that is scheduled to start temporarily flashing today and begin operation Thursday.
— Staff Reports
