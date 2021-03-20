The left lane of Interstate 81 southbound will be closed from 7 p.m. today to Sunday morning at 10 a.m. between mile marker 226 and 224, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The closure is the first of three slated on the roadway during the coming weeks in Augusta County in order for crews to do maintenance on overhead power lines.
On March 28, VDOT and the Virginia State Police will be doing slow rolls on I-81 in both directions from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. near mile marker 225. The slow rolls will last 15 minutes and to create gaps in traffic.
The left lane of I-81 southbound will be closed again between mile marker 226 and 224 on from 7 p.m. April 10 to 10 a.m. April 11.
