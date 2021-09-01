The remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the Valley on Wednesday, closing numerous roads and knocking out power.
However, there were no injuries, and only one structure near Blacks Run in the city was evacuated, according to local fire chiefs.
The average rainfall across the city and county was 2 to 4 inches, with some spots getting more and some spots getting less between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
NWS received gauge reports of 2.5 inches at the Bridgewater airport and 3.75 inches at the Dale Enterprise weather station west of Harrisonburg. He said the concentrated amount of rain over a short period caused the flash flooding.
There were no water rescues necessary in Rockingham County, according to Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway.
"We were monitoring stream gauges all day and monitoring different areas, but nothing that really caused us issues and we pumped a few basements," he said Wednesday afternoon. "It was pretty quiet to be honest."
In the county, no primary roads had to be closed, but three secondary roads were closed, according to Ken Slack, a Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson. Farther north, a dozen roadways were closed in Shenandoah County, while only a single road was closed in both Augusta and Page counties.
Five streets had portions closed in Harrisonburg around noon due to flooding, including North Liberty Street between Edom Road and Charles Street, Jefferson Street between Madison Street and Ashby Avenue, and Clinton and Charles streets.
Locally, power outages, like the roads, were not as bad as farther north.
Most of the nearly 1,200 outages in the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative service area were in the Middletown and Strasburg area around 5 p.m., according to the SVEC digital outage map.
From the beginning of the day to 5 p.m., only 180 SVEC customers in Rockingham County lost power, and no outages were reported in the city, according to staff at SVEC and Harrisonburg Electric Commission.
Around 3:30 p.m., Dominion Power had 169 customers out between Montezuma and the intersection of Va. 727 and Va. 730, 17 outages northwest of Elkton, and nine outages just south of the city along John Wayland Highway.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said one structure near Blacks Run on the north side of town was evacuated as it looked like water levels would continue to rise.
"There are homes that are normally at risk on Jefferson Street and they are prone to flooding when Blacks Run comes out of its banks, and sure enough, that's exactly what happened," Tobia said.
He said when water reached the front door, responders and the resident opted to leave.
As the water levels receded in the late afternoon, the evacuated resident other neighbors who left their homes near the flooded Blacks Run were able to return, according to Tobia.
City emergency responders only received about a half dozen storm-related calls Wednesday, he said.
"The impacts of this storm today were anticipated and did not exceed expectations," Tobia said.
