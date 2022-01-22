The Virginia Department of Transportation is beginning an estimated $2.65 million project to improve Brocks Gap Road nearly two years after a public meeting that brought the community together in the wake of continued traffic deaths on the road.
Next month, VDOT will advertise construction for trench widening on shoulders and installation of rumble strips on over 12 miles of Brocks Gap Road between Runions Creek Road and the West Virginia State line, according to a Friday email from Sandy Myers, a VDOT spokesperson.
The project is slated to be complete in June 2023.
“Shoulder widening will be placed in both directions for the entire length, minus narrow bridge approaches, commercial entrances and private driveways and shoulders too narrow for trenching,” Myers said. “In addition, approximately 6,500 feet of substandard guardrail will be replaced.”
Seven people have died in car accidents on the road since 2014, according to data provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
There have been 175 crashes on the road resulting in five fatalities, 59 injuries and more than $1,500 worth of damage between Jan. 1, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2021, according to the the most recent data provided by VDOT.
This week alone there were two accidents that resulted in injuries and portions of Brocks Gap Road shut down to clear the wreckage, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
In February 2020, area residents gathered to give public input to VDOT on what improvements should be made to Brocks Gap Road.
About 125 local residents filled the gym at Fulks Run Elementary School for a traffic safety input meeting hosted by the office of Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, on Feb. 13, 2020. Another person has died on the road since the meeting, according to VDOT data.
The most recent death was in August 2020 when Jeffrey W. Causey, 33, of Linville, crossed a double yellow line while traveling west and hit several trees. He died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.
Rockingham County District 1 Supervisor Dewey Ritchie said the project will be welcomed in the community.
“[Va.] 259 is a dangerous piece of roadway,” he said. “That is a major connecting point of Corridor H.”
In previous interviews, Brocks Gap Road corridor residents have also voiced hopes that when Corridor H, an expansion of U.S. 48 in the works for decades, is finished, it will help to draw truck traffic off the roadway, a belief echoed by transportation officials.
However, completion of the expanded 157 mile-long Corridor H from Davis, W.Va., to Strasburg, Va, near Interstate 81, is still more than a decade away, according to the Corridor H website.
A compounding complication on Brocks Gap is the ample agriculture work done along the road on farms, Ritchie said. He said the road is an important connector for many people.
“It’s a farming area also. You’ve got movement of farming equipment on the road,” Ritchie said. “It’s not a safe piece of road to travel on. There’s a tremendous amount of people who work at plants who come in [to Rockingham County] along 259 from West Virginia.”
The project to improve Brocks Gap Road will be similar to $930,500 of improvements made in Augusta County to nearly seven miles of U.S. 340 — East Side Highway — between Grottoes and Crimora, according to Myers and VDOT documents.
“Anything that can help [Va. 259] is very good,” Ritchie said.
