ELKTON — Ann Tinnell of Shenandoah had an errand to run before getting home from work on Thursday.
She was picking up prescriptions for her 72-year-old mother, Joan Mitchell, at Elkton Family Pharmacy.
However, journeys like Tinnell’s that include stops at independently owned pharmacies are decreasing — not because of a reduced need for medical products and drugs, but because of the dwindling number of independent pharmacies themselves.
Independent pharmacies, such as Elkton Family Pharmacy, are being squeezed by corporate health care consolidation, according to current and former independent pharmacy operators.
John Seymour worked for CVS for 20 years, but on his 45th birthday, he decided he wanted to spend more time with his family and started his first independent pharmacy in 2005.
“I’ve been on both sides of this fence,” said Seymour, who is a board member of the Virginia Pharmacists Association.
Independent pharmacies not only need to remain committed to customers and adapt to survive, but must also make difficult decisions when presented with only bad options from health care conglomerates, according to Seymour.
“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu,” Seymour said. “And pharmacies have been on the menu for too many years.”
The number of independent pharmacies in Virginia was rising until it peaked at 398 in 2014, according to data provided by the National Community Pharmacists Association. But their numbers have withered at an increasing rate, dropping to 328 in 2019. Data for 2020 will not be available until October.
Nationwide, 630 rural American communities that had at least one pharmacy in March 2003 had none 15 years later, according to a report from the University of Iowa Center for Rural Policy Analysis.
Bridgewater is one area locality without a pharmacy since the independent shop in town closed earlier this year. The town is struggling to attract another because the two largest pharmacy companies, CVS and Walgreens, are not interested in opening there.
The decision for West Virginia native Mel Anderson to start his Medicap Pharmacy in Harrisonburg 14 years ago was “terrifying,” he said. It’s worse today as business rests on contracts, according to Anderson.
“The advantages that [the large chains] have over an independent are size, buying power and the ability to negotiate better contracts with the insurance companies,” Anderson said.
These changes and more have transformed the sector from 30 to 40 years ago, according to Seymour. One such difference is the rise of pharmacy benefit manager firms, which are middlemen between insurers, pharmacists and drug producers.
“The margins are now razor thin because of the PBMs,” Seymour said. “When I got out of pharmacy school in 1983, all of our business was basically cash. Now, 95% is insurance.”
The power of the PBMs, of which only three take up 80% of the market, and the other parts of health care conglomerates leave pharmacists little room to negotiate better deals for themselves in what is a “take it or leave it” contract, according to Seymour.
Other businesses can adapt to these price fluctuations, but pharmacies cannot because they lack control over their own prices, according to Seymour.
“Say my landlord raises my rent. If I’m a pizza parlor, I start charging more for large pepperoni pizzas to cover my rent, passing [the cost] on,” Seymour said. “There’s no way we can pass it on because of the fixed contracts.”
The pharmacists said that if they turn down a bad deal, it will only make things worse. Once out of coverage for customers, the pharmacy loses a sizable chunk of their customers who will likely no longer be able to afford medication from the independent pharmacy due to the increased price of buying out of pocket.
“Insurance companies, they will force you into signing a contract,” Anderson said. “They know you have to access their patients in order to fill prescriptions and have business.”
And many of these companies will give preferential treatment to their own subsidiaries, charging other firms, including competing chains, more for the same product, according to Seymour. For example, CVS acquired insurer Aetna in 2018.
“There’s no bargaining room at all ‘cause they don’t really need us, even though we can provide better service. It’s not about that,” Anderson said. “It’s about money.”
Another issue that could be chilling the entrepreneurial spirit of pharmacists is the increased burden of student debt, according to Anderson, who graduated in 1999.
“The fees to go to college have probably tripled in the last 20 years, so your average pharmacist that gets out of school owes way more than I did when I got out,” he said.
For Tinnell, there is a comfort in having an independent pharmacy rather than a chain, she said. The comfort comes from the expectation that the care and attention her mother are given are not sacrificed, she said in the shade outside Elkton Family Pharmacy before leaving Thursday.
“They know more about her stuff and spend more one-on-one time with her,” Tinnell said, “and if she has questions, they can answer her more so.”
