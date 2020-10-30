The seat of mayor and four Dayton council members are up for election Tuesday.
Only two incumbents, who were both appointed this year, are running for reelection as council members, along with four other residents seeking a seat of their own. Two other council incumbents are running for mayor.
Infrastructure was a priority all eight candidates mentioned they would address if elected.
Jeff Daly and Cary Jackson are running for mayor and Bradford Dyjak, Dale Rodgers, Emily Estes, Heidi Hoover, Robert Seward and Philip Way are competing for council.
Council members L. Todd Collier and Zachary Fletchall died less than two weeks apart in April, sending tremors through the close-knit 1,600-resident Rockingham County community.
In May, Dyjak was appointed by council to fill Collier’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, while Rodgers was tapped for Fletchall’s term.
The only incumbent running to keep their spot on the main town council ticket is Dyjak, and Rodgers is the only candidate for the special election to continue the term he was appointed after Fletchall's death.
Robert 'R.J.' Ohgren, who was appointed in 2018 to fill an empty seat, is not running for reelection and council members Daly and Jackson are running for mayor — a spot held by the outgoing Sam Lee.
Both Jackson and Daly's terms as council members expire this year.
Daly said he hadn't planned on running again to be on council until he heard Lee would not be continuing as mayor.
"I was ready to move on," Daly said. "And then [Lee] decided not to run for reelection and so I felt if I were to leave now, without any experience left on the council, that things might not continue to go forward."
Daly said it is important for the new council to understand why the outgoing council set up the rules and regulations it did for the town. He said if the new council does not understand why the previous council set up the rules, they could undo them, without realizing why the purpose of what may only seem like unnecessary rules.
"When I first started, there wasn't a structure for the town," Daly said. "There wasn't job descriptions, there wasn't pay scales, there wasn't hiring practices."
Daly was elected to council in 2012.
"I wanted to make sure this new form of government is solidified," he said.
Jackson was appointed in 2018 to an empty seat previously held by Laura Daily. Daily stepped down to focus on work, family and church, town officials said at the time.
"As far as the most critical issues for Dayton going forward is, without a doubt, the Mill Street project downtown where there's flooding and the water plant," Jackson said.
Jackson has lived in Dayton since 2005 and raised his family in the town.
"I would like to a see a plan for road paving and sidewalks throughout the town," Jackson said.
He said if elected to mayor, he would make sure the town is frugal with the residents' money and will support town businesses and staff.
"We give them the direction then empower them to do the job we empowered them to do," Jackson said of not interfering with the everyday business of town staff.
Dyjak said, if elected to return to council, he would build onto the town's effective staff.
"I would like to make sure I'm advocating for residents of Dayton and focusing on quality of life and infrastructure issues," Dyjak said.
Dyjak is the director of planning for Rockingham County.
Dyjak, like the other candidates, spoke about his support for the town's police department and business community, as well as the need to continue infrastructure projects in the town, such as water and sewer line repairs.
"One of the things I want to make sure we do is continue that effort and adopt a five-year capital improvement plan to make sure we can forecast out some of those projects over time and address some of those critical issues," Dyjak said.
Like Dyjak, Rodgers also spoke about his support for the town's police force.
"I really have a heart for keeping the town safe," Rodgers said.
Rodgers is the owner of PWD Window and Door just south of Harrisonburg.
"It's been a lot to learn, but priority-wise, I want to make sure we streamline as much as we can," Rodgers said. "Coming from a business background, that's important to me and [to] make sure we're respectful and we serve the people well for Dayton."
Hoover moved to Dayton in 2016 and was appointed to the planning commission last year. She is a healthcare staffing attorney for CT Assist in Harrisonburg.
She was inspired to run for council when she noticed the low number of residents applying for council to fill the seats of Fletchall and Collier after their deaths, she said.
"We have a good community but it's hard to get people to volunteer their time and their effort in that way," Hoover said.
She said addressing infrastructure is not just about repairs, but also planning.
"I think for small towns in particular, it can become more about reacting to problems and crises versus responding an having a plan and doing the prevention work ahead of time," Hoover said.
More bike lanes and sidewalks between neighborhoods and green spaces, would bring the community together, according to Hoover.
"It would be really nice if all of those spaces were connected in some way," Hoover said.
"I thought this would be a good way to give back to the community," Seward said.
He said infrastructure is also important for the children who go to the nearby schools. Good lighting, sidewalks and crosswalks are contribute to the safety of the students, according to Seward.
Seward also said he was open to using renewable energy systems, such as solar, on municipal property to "try to get more modernization into the town."
Nearly a lifetime resident of Dayton, Way has also thrown his hat into the ring again to be on the town's council. He previously ran for mayor in 2016.
Way is a "semi-retired" independent painting contractor and said he thinks Lee has led the town well as mayor.
"My concern is old town Dayton," Way said.
He described himself as a conservative Christian and a historian.
"Council members need to support and represent all of Dayton, but it seems our old town area needs the most support," Way said. "I believe the soul of, especially small communities, is in the old town — the old parts of town."
Way also said adding more events would help raise the profile of Dayton by building on the successes of Dayton Days, Redbud Festival and the Muddler.
Another longtime resident running for council is Estes, 48, who has lived in town since she was four days old.
"I love my town and I would like to see a little more effort in completing projects and I'd like to start some programs that can be funded by grants," Estes said.
Estes said if elected she would try to begin the town's recycling program again and establish a dog park. Another program Estes said would help the town would be young people running errands for older residents on a volunteer basis.
"There's a lot of elderly around," Estes said. "Some of them can't drive, some of them probably shouldn't be going to the store because of the virus."
Establishing a community garden was another idea Estes said would be a good program for the town.
"We've got a plethora of Mennonites around who could teach us how to grow properly and it would give us something to do and maybe donate it or people take it home and use it," Estes said.
She said the flooding has always been bad in the town.
"I'd like to be somebody on council who actually listens to the people who live here and take in what they want and don't want," Estes said.
