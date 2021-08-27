Chandler Mack can still remember the first time he saw the Harlem Globetrotters in the late ‘90s in his hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.
“It was something that was larger than life,” the former Division II college basketball player said.
He can also remember seeing the first game that his older brother, Chris “Flash” Richardson, was on the court wearing the jersey of a Globetrotter just a few years after Mack saw the Globetrotters play for the first time.
“I’ll never forget going to my first game and seeing him,” Mack said. “It was truly truly amazing. It looked like magic on the court.”
Mack sees Globetrotters games for months on end daily now, and from the same point of view his brother had and with a different name. When dribbling, bolting for a rebound or trapped by defenders, Mack’s Harlem Globetrotter teammates call “Bulldog” to get his attention.
“Well, my last name is Mack — Mack Trucks — the emblem — a bulldog,” the 29-year-old said arms raised into a shrug, smile on his face just beside the court of the James Madison University Atlantic Union Bank Center on Thursday while his fellow Globetrotters and eternal enemies, Washington Generals, warmed up before the game.
The Harlem Globetrotters began their shows in 1926 — a mixture of both competition and show with real basketball mingled with acts and characters.
“There is a bit of a dance and pace to it and being able to not only compete and do what I love to do and play basketball but to also entertain fans, I think it’s a perfect blend we have out there,” Mack said.
Mack got his love of basketball from playing with his brother as child.
“We were about 12 years apart, and when I was 5 or 6 years old, I tagged along with him everywhere,” Mack said.
That, of course, meant the basketball court often enough. And now, on the court as Globetrotter, it’s a family affair for Mack.
“It’s about continuing a legacy that he started and not only continuing it, but taking it to another level,” he said. “If another family member of a cousin or a nephew, the bar has been set pretty high and not just in height, but in everything else. You can’t tell my story without telling his.”
“When I got the opportunity to actually join the Harlem Globetrotters, I was ecstatic,” Mack said. “I could now be a part of that and see how it works and see the reactions on fans’ faces and envision myself watching it again. It’s really just full circle.”
One of the kids who was dazzled by the Globetrotters on Thursday was Rylind Miller of Greenville, who was brought to the game for his ninth birthday by his mom Corbyn Miller. He was on the court helping the Globetrotters warm up and then, he did his favorite thing in basketball and made a shot.
“They lost it,” Miller said.
The players’ arms shot in the air and they gave Rylind high-fives. “It was exciting,” Rylind said.
Mack said he strives to light the same spark that the Globetrotters lit in him and his brother all those years ago.
“There’s days we come out here and we may have rode a bus for six or seven hours, we always tell ourselves there’s someone in here who this is their first time seeing the Globetrotters, so let’s go out there and give them that first time experience that they’ll never forget,” Mack said.
Playing for the Globetrotters is different than college ball, he said. The game requires balancing the competition, engagement with the crowd and “keeping the joy” that the Globetrotters bring, according to Mack.
He is in his seventh year with the Globetrotters and said as long as the team will have him, he plans to play.
And for spending nearly half of every year on the road entertaining crowds young and old in the U.S. and Europe, his dedication shows.
“It’s really been a dream come true,” Mack said before hitting the court as the crowd funneled in.
