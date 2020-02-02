For Janie Delp, 80, of Churchville, a groundhog isn’t just an animal people watch for its annual weather prediction, but a meat used for meals that she helped her parents prepare beginning at the age of 10.
“It’s as simple as ABC,” she said.
Delp, with help from her husband of 60 years, Jim, 80, cooked a groundhog and venison barbecue for the 11th annual Groundhog Day Feast and Celebration at Park View Mennonite Church on Saturday.
“He kills ‘em and I do the rest,” Janie Delp said.
The Delps are natives of Pennsylvania, where the annual Groundhog Day event takes place in a town called Punxsutawney. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, the tradition follows that winter will last another six weeks. If he does not see his shadow, the prediction is an early spring.
Traditional Pennsylvania casseroles, soups, medleys and meats from all corners of the state were on display before the crowd of more than 175 people dug in.
The Delps said they don’t often make groundhog anymore, but they do for special occasions or when they know folks will be interested in trying it. They have made a groundhog dish each of the past several years for the Harrisonburg Groundhog Day celebration.
“You don’t do unless you have an opportunity like this,” Jim Delp said. “This is Groundhog Day. We don’t put groundhog on the table for guests at our house.”
The recipe the Delps used wasn’t the one Janice used to help with while growing up. During her youth, her and her family would fry groundhog like chicken, she said, but that would be difficult to pull off for such a large event.
Mary Ann Heatwole and Lee Yoder started the Groundhog Day event at Heatwole’s home more than a decade ago.
“It brings you back to your parents,” Heatwole said of making traditional foods for strangers. “It brings back memories, and people can reminisce.”
And yet the times, they change, Yoder said.
During his remarks before the meal, he joked that Punxsutawney Phil, Groundhog Day’s legendary rodent, could be replaced by a robot in future celebrations.
But the conversations, connections and community that run through the annual feast and celebration over homemade traditional recipes is irreplaceable.
“That will not be done by robots,” Yoder said with a laugh.
