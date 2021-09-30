An Italian meat company, Veronesi Holding S.p.A., is investing nearly $100 million in its first American production facility in Rockingham County, which will create 150 jobs, according to a Thursday morning press release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
The project will take four years and the facility will be built on 75.8 acres of land at Innovation Village, according to the release. The project got a $3.8 million grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund.
Veronesi Holding S.p.A., is based in a different Verona — Verona, Italy — and had 9,000 employees and more than €3.1 billion in sales in 2020, according to the release. It is the largest vertically-integrated poultry and hog product producer in Italy, according to the release.
After the company chose to place their new H.Q. in Virginia over North Carolina, it was then a choice between Innovation Village and Mill Place Commerce Park in Verona, Augusta County, according to Shenandoah Valley Partnership Director Jay Langston.
Veronesi Holdings chose the Innovation Village site for a variety of reasons, he said.
"They have a pretty big need for water and electricity and sewer capacity and those three things right there eliminated a lot of our sites in the region," Langston said.
He also said the site's curb appeal drew the company, since the site will the Italian company's American "beachhead."
Originally, Innovation Village had been built to attract small and medium tech-companies to set up shop near each other.
Veronesi's facility will be used to age, process and package items such as cured meat and charcuterie products for distribution across the country, according to the release.
"There is going to be a lot of automation and a lot of mechanical processing involved," Langston said.
Animals will not be slaughtered at the plant, he said. Instead, ham will be trucked in so it can be turned into the premium, lower-volume products Veronesi will produce at the facility.
"Most of the employees will be people overseeing the machinery," Langston said.
The ham will come from east Virginia and North Carolina and potentially farmers in the Valley once the plant is up and running in four years, according to Langston.
"They are interested in contacting farmers about the potential of sourcing hams closer by," Langston said.
Rockingham County, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Port of Virginia worked together to bring the project to the state and county, according to the release.
The company can apply for tax credits and grants, such as the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit and the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant program. Workforce training funding will be sourced from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, according to the release.
“This is a very ambitious project for us and it marks an important step for our company,” said Veronesi Holding S.p.A Chief Executive Officer Luigi Fasoli in the press release. “We want to start a new chapter in our history and establish in this country our first-ever production site for cured meats abroad, offering Americans all our expertise with the maximum freshness and quality. It is with great enthusiasm that we chose Virginia, where we found all the necessary ingredients to live our American dream.”
A representative of the company could not be reached by email Thursday.
“This is an exciting announcement for the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg communities,” said Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, in the release. “Veronesi Holding S.p.A.’s desire to make such a substantial investment right here in the Shenandoah Valley is once again a testament to the strength of our workforce, the high quality of life that we have to offer, and the importance of the agriculture industry to our future success.”
Veronesi leaders met with Gov. Ralph Northam and his staff during the governor's first international trade mission in 2018, according to the release.
"We are pleased that Veronesi Holding S.p.A. chose Virginia, the home of nearly 900 internationally owned businesses, to grow in the U.S.," Northam said in the release. "The Commonwealth’s sophisticated infrastructure and world-class transportation network are key assets that attract global businesses looking to expand into new markets."
Veronesi's new facility is the second large economic development project announced in as many weeks.
East Rockingham County plastic manufacturer Virginia Industrial Plastics is investing $6.5 million to increase production that will create 92 new jobs at the facility, which is located a mile north of Elkton.
