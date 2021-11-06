Before the pandemic, the Rockingham County Jail had only one room for inmates to appear virtually in court.
During COVID-19, the jail expanded its ability for inmates to virtually appear in court in an attempt to lessen the potential for virus spread in and around the court system, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. However, he said it has many other advantages for all involved in the court system.
"The point of it, and probably the reason we went from one to three, was because of support and the importance on it placed by the judges and the courts themselves," Hutcheson said.
The video conferencing tools help cut down on the need to shuttle prisoners to court, a process that could take longer than the inmate would even be in court for, according to Hutcheson.
"If it's a simple motion first appearance, a really quick appearance that needs to take place and nothing extensive like a pretrial motion; the judge needs to hear from the inmate but they don't need them from long and they may just need a 'yes' or a 'no' or a date and then we can get 'em on and the video thing might only take two minutes," Hutcheson said.
The booths are soundproof and secure privacy booths, according to Hutcheson.
"We can [get a defendant to a booth] in a couple minutes versus the time and effort to get somebody dressed, out in a car, driven down there, in and out of the building, back into our building," he said. "It's a huge saver for us in time and effort."
He said this doesn't just help law enforcement, but clerks, judges and lawyers.
"For anybody involved in the court system it makes it a whole lot easier and makes it more readily available for different things in the court system that would otherwise face delays or time constraints," Hutcheson said.
Clerk of Court Chaz Haywood said video tech has been a part of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham legal toolbox since 2008.
He said the technology has advanced and video conferencing has been used in "plenty of criminal and civil cases." This helps witnesses or experts not having to travel from potentially across the entire country to appear in court, according to Haywood.
The Daily News-Record called the offices of half a dozen defense lawyers Thursday, but did not receive a return call by deadline Friday. The Daily News-Record also was unable to reach Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst for comment.
