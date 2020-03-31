On Feb. 28, James Madison University finalized the purchase of 201 Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg, according to Rockingham County real estate records.
The institution purchased the one and a half story home and 0.24 acres from Anthony Harpine for $245,000.
The home is zoned for single-family residential use, according to the Harrisonburg zoning map, and lies at the intersection of Port Republic Road and Crawford Avenue, across from JMU’s campus.
A use for the building and land has yet to be decided, according to university spokesperson Caitlyn Read.
“We're looking at options and don't yet have a definitive plan for that property,” Read said in a Tuesday email.
-- Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.