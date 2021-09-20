James Madison University has committed to provide $5 million to help the city pay for the estimated $10.4 million University Boulevard relocation project, according to city documents.
The project will move University Boulevard to connect directly with Forest Hill Road, according to draft design documents. The section of the road that wraps around the neighborhood against Interstate 81 will be grassed and the pavement will be removed, Tom Hartman, director of public works, told Harrisonburg City Council on Tuesday.
There will also be a shared-use path on the west side of the road that will also go up Driver Drive. The shared-use path on the west side of University will stretch to Carrier Drive.
Construction and project completion is slated for 2025 and the project is still in the design phase, Hartman told council.
City Council first applied for grant funding for the project in 2019 after a study had been completed earlier that year. The city and JMU had been working on the project for almost two years at that time.
Since, the city has been awarded $3.94 million in VDOT grant money for the project, with JMU matching that amount, according to a June 22 memo written by City Manager Eric Campbell to Hartman.
Between JMU and the grant funding, that brings nearly $7.9 million to the table for the $10.4 million project.
Hartman said there is still a chance the price of the project could be lower than estimated.
Originally, the project was slated to cost $9.14 million when council first approved a resolution for grant requests in August 2019, according to city documents. The project was also slated to be completed in December 2023 at that time.
On Sept. 24, 2019, council had to pass another resolution amending the request as the price of the project had risen.
On Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council voted to approve a resolution to submit an application to VDOT for $1.26 million, of which JMU will match $1.05 million — reaching the $5 million commitment for the project.
The city will have to budget $211,111 in fiscal year 2024 to fully fund the project, according to Campbell’s memo.
“We will work over the next two budget years to secure those funds through the budgeting process,” Hartman told council.
A public hearing for the project is slated for April, he said.
