As part of Public Service Recognition Week, James Madison University and the James Madison Center for Civic Engagement and Community Service-Learning recognized four recipients for their work in public service in the Shenandoah Valley.
Pablo Cuevas, former Rockingham County Board of Supervisor, received the lifetime achievement award for his active engagement in the community, demonstration of personal integrity and advancement of professional excellence.
Shannon Porter, executive director of Mercy House, received the excellence in public service award for his active community engagement and commitment to social equity.
Rebecca Joyce, community program manager for Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, was awarded the John B. Noftsinger alumni award for public service excellence and recognized as a JMU alumnus in public service.
Kathrine Chiu, a 2020 graduate, was awarded the public service student leadership award for her work in public service during her time at JMU.
— Staff Reports
