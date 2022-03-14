A historic home of Harrisonburg lawyers and judges is to be torn down for James Madison University, according to city documents.
The Haas home, located at 741 S. Main St., was built in 1880 and was home to a dynasty of city legal leaders that included two local 20th-century judges.
“I think that’s probably the oldest surviving house in that part of South Main Street,” Jody Meyerhoffer, local historian, said on Friday.
He said he noticed the fence up around the property the day before and became upset at seeing another historic home slated for demolition.
An early record of the property, from an 1885 local atlas, shows the home on the northwest corner of Grace and South Main streets and the property extending to Grattan Street — totaling over 14 acres, according to the Harrisonburg geographic information system.
Across the street, there used to be many historic homes that have been replaced by JMU properties.
“All the ‘old guard’ families lived from South Main Street from Franklin Street going south, and Judge Haas’ house I think was about the oldest one left out there,” Meyerhoffer said.
“I just thought there was a very remote chance they’d use it for offices,” he said. “I don’t see the practical purpose of tearing it down myself.”
The home seems to have been built for Charles E. Haas, a Harrisonburg lawyer, and his wife before it went into possession of their son, Talfourd Noon Haas, as the address is listed for T.N. Haas’ father in 1880 census documents.
T.N. Haas held many roles over the years. He was the Rockingham-Page Circuit Court judge for over two decades, Rockingham Memorial Hospital president, Rockingham National Bank director, and Emmanual Episcopal Church vestryman, according to his obituary.
T.N. Haas was born on Feb. 22, 1864, in Rockbridge County. He served as the circuit court judge for Rockingham-Page from 1906 to 1927 and died in Bluefield, W.Va., at the age of 74, according to “Men of Mark and Representative Citizens of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” edited by John W. Wayland.
His son, Hamilton Haas, would also go on to become a Harrisonburg lawyer and judge after service in the Army. Hamilton Haas was born in 1900 and served with the 464th U.S. Army Air Corps and fought in Africa and Italy in the Second World War.
He was a lawyer and was named to the bench of the 25th Judicial District, which included Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham and Page in 1949. He retired in 1972. Like his father, he was heavily involved with Emmanuel Episcopal Church and lived at the South Main Street home.
City documents for the 4,000-square-foot, two-story home and the half acre it is now on show the property was donated to Rockingham Memorial Hospital on Dec. 2, 1993.
On Feb. 6, 2007, it was then given to The Diocesan Missionary Society of Virginia, and was used for the Canterbury Episcopal Ministry for university students until the property was traded to James Madison University a few years ago.
In the trade, the university sold the Diocesan Missionary Society of Virginia the parcel located between 640 S. Main St. and 610 S. Main St. for $300,000 on Nov. 15. The parcel JMU traded to the Diocesan Missionary Society of Virginia was valued at $344,000 in 2019, according to city documents.
The plan was for the campus ministry to stay at the 741 S. Main St. address for two more years as part of the deal, then-JMU spokesperson Bill Wyatt said in a December 2019 interview.
The 741 S. Main St. parcel was sold to JMU for $610,000 and was earlier this year valued at $478,300, according to city documents. This year, the property was assessed at $502,500.
JMU spokesperson Ginny Cramer said the building was in such a state of disrepair that there was no choice but to tear it down.
“The building had gotten to a point where it couldn’t reasonably be repaired to an operable condition,” she said in an email. “Working with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, JMU plans to leave the area as a green space and to install a plaque, which will include a QR code to allow visitors to learn more about the T.N. Haas home online.”
A Friday afternoon request for how the building had fallen into disarray so quickly after in regular use by the Episcopal mission just a few years prior was not answered.
On Friday, local fire crews practiced on the building and on Sunday, an excavator was parked outside the home and inside the fencing.
Daily News-Record advertisement archives show it was used as a location for therapy sessions called the RMH Haas House in the late 1990s.
Hamilton Haas’ widow, Ethel, died at the age of 93 on June 1, 2002, and is noted in her obituary as having lived at the home until her husband’s death in 1987.
The former RMH lab technician was noted for her generosity to the hospital and was noted in the Daily News-Record property transfers to have sold a parcel at the corner of South Main Street and Grace Street to RMH for $250,000 in December 1993.
The demolition permit for the structure was filed in the city on Jan. 31 and issued on Feb. 4, according to city documents.
“I had a feeling it was going to happen,” Meyerhoffer said.
