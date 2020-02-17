Unemployment in the Shenandoah Valley dropped in many localities between November and December, but grew noticeably in Page County over the same period of time, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Page County repeated its unemployment trend to increase during December, rising to 4.4% in the final month of 2019 from 2.9% in November.
Since 1990, unemployment in Page County has always risen from November to December.
The jump is lower than 2018’s, where the rate of joblessness jumped from 3% to 4.9%.
The Harrisonburg metro area reached its lowest level of unemployment in 2019 during December, dropping to 2.1% from 2.2% the month before.
The Harrisonburg metro area includes both the city and county, with more than 67,060 employed residents out of a workforce of 68,527.
In November, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.2% -- a figure also seen by Shenandoah and Augusta counties.
All three saw a decrease in December, with Augusta down to 2%, slightly outpacing Shenandoah and the Harrisonburg metro area with 2.1%.
In December 2018, Augusta also had a slightly lower rate of joblessness, as the figure was 2.3%, compared to the metro area and Shenandoah’s 2.5% each.
In Rockingham County alone, unemployment reached below 2% for the second time in 2019, dropping to 1.9% in December, matching October. In December 2018, the unemployment rate was 2.2%.
The city of Harrisonburg’s unemployment also dropped, down to 2.5% in December from 2.7% in November and also from 3% in December 2018.
Unemployment in the commonwealth remained unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 2.6% in December from November. Local rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal factors.
Nationwide, unemployment rose slightly from a seasonally adjusted 3.5% to 3.6% in January, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2019, the country saw three months — October, November and December — of 50-year lows.
