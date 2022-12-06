A Rockingham County Circuit Court judge decided to move forward with and dismiss parts of a seven-month lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Public Schools regarding its teaching materials and practices with gender identity and treatment of transgender and gender-questioning students.
In June, HCPS teachers Deborah Figliola, Kristine Marsh, Laura Nelson and parents Timothy Nelson, John Stephens and Nicolette Stephens filed a lawsuit that claimed the school division’s policy violates their freedom of speech and religion. The plaintiffs are represented by Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group.
The HCPS policy was implemented in August 2021, to follow a model from the Virginia Department of Education.
In an opinion letter issued Friday, Circuit Court Judge Andrew Baugher dismissed the parent plaintiff’s arguments and allowed the teacher plaintiff’s case to continue.
Attempts to reach Vincent Wagner, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, and M. Scott Fisher, HCPS’ legal counsel, were unsuccessful Monday.
During a Nov. 1 hearing, Fisher asked Baugher to dismiss the case. Fisher argued that the teachers have not been reprimanded for not following the policy and not using students’ preferred pronouns, therefore an injunction to remove them from the policy wouldn’t be necessary.
Baugher ruled Friday there was not enough information to determine a standing on the teacher plaintiff’s arguments that they were discriminated against for their viewpoint and religiously burdened. Baugher wrote that the teacher plaintiff’s arguments are sufficient to state a claim of compelled speech or viewpoint discrimination, and can’t be dismissed on HCPS’ motion for dismissal.
The allegations from the parent plaintiffs, however, were dismissed by Baugher because the parents did not have evidence of being negatively affected by the HCPS policy.
The parent plaintiffs alleged that HCPS employees are “forbidden” from notifying them “if their children were to seek to undergo social transition,” however, Baugher ruled that the HCPS policy asks teachers to inform the school counselor of gender identity issues and have the counselor lead a discussion with parents.
“Dr. Richards’ unrebutted testimony indicates that, at this time, HCPS is not disciplining teachers for failing to ask students their preferred names and pronouns, for failing to use a student’s preferred names and pronouns, or for sharing (or not sharing) such information with parents,” Baugher wrote.
He wrote that the parent plaintiffs failed to show how they’ve been affected by these practices.
The plaintiffs asked Baugher to excuse them from the division’s policy during the November hearing, but because teachers have not been disciplined for refusing to follow HCPS guidance, a temporary injunction is inappropriate, Baugher wrote.
Plaintiffs sued HCPS superintendent Michael Richards in his official capacity, along with the 2021-22 HCPS school board members. Plaintiffs alleged that Richards was responsible for adopting and implementing the policy in their case.
Baugher dismissed the claims against Richards and wrote the real party of interest is the school board, which Richards works under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.