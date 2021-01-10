Harrisonburg Cohousing LLC is seeking a subdivision to 21 parcels for its 5.5-acre Juniper Hill Commons co-housing development on Keezletown Road.
Planning Commission is slated to hear the firm's request at its Wednesday meeting, according to city documents.
The subdivision would create 15 townhouse parcels, four duplex unit parcels, and two individual parcels — one for single-family homes and another for multi-family structures and a common area, according to city documents.
Harrisonburg Cohousing LLC is requesting a variance for 20 parcels to be exempt from a subdivision ordinance requiring all parcels to have frontage on a public street due to the layout of the development.
Another variance for those parcels is needed due to nonconformity with the city utility easement requirements. According to city documents, staff's concerns about typical issues with such a noncomformity are addressed by the plans for the development.
City staff recommends approval of the subdivision, according to city documents.
Juniper Hill Commons is slated to have 28 units and 56 parking spaces. Over half the land is planned to be green space, and the entrance and exit will be off of Keezletown Road.
Harrisonburg Cohousing LLC secured rezoning from City Council for 5.5 acres at 650 Keezletown Road from single-family residential for a condominium site in March. The property is surrounded by single-family homes and several commercial properties.
“Juniper Hill Commons is a very carefully planned neighborhood based on a vision of healthy social interaction and environmental sustainability,” Ervin Stutzman, a member of Harrisonburg Cohousing LLC, said at the March 24 City Council meeting.
He said adjustments to the original development plan were made to meet neighbors’ concerns. The homes will be in the mid-$200,000 to mid-$300,000 price range, according to Stutzman.
