A four-day jury trial has been set for a man accused of killing his father on Taylor Spring Lane just outside in Harrisonburg in November 2020.
Matthew Thomas Milam, 33, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Matthew Bennett Milam, 60.
The jury trial will begin on Sept. 26, according to Rockingham County Circuit Court documents.
The investigation began after deputies responded to a medical emergency at 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2020, to a dwelling in the 2800 block of Taylor Spring Lane.
There, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue and Harrisonburg Rescue Squad personnel found Matthew Bennett Milam dead with various physical injuries, according to a previous interview with Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
With help from the Virginia State Police, the investigation determined the father and son had been in a fight.
Matthew Thomas Milam was arrested the same day, according to court records. He is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond.
Milam had been released on bond for charges of felony drug possession with the intent to distribute and two felony counts of drug possession at the time of the slaying.
In 2015, he was convicted in Rockingham County of felony embezzlement and was given a three-year suspended sentence.
