A five-day jury trial has been set for the man accused in the June shooting death of another man at the 340 Quick Stop in Port Republic.
Pierce Delawder, 21, is charged with felony second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Grottoes man William Reeves Jr., 44. Delawder lived in Broadway but was staying in Grottoes, according to law enforcement.
The five-day trial is set to begin 8 a.m. on March 7, according to Rockingham County Circuit Court documents. Delawder will be represented by Harrisonburg attorney Aaron Cook.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office first received a call of man with a gunshot wound before 7:30 p.m. to the corner of Port Republic Road and U.S. 340 on June 27.
There, deputies found Reeves on the ground of the market parking lot with gunshot wounds and his uninjured wife on the scene.
Reeves and his wife had been in a verbal argument with Delawder who fled the scene after shots were fired, according to deputies.
Law enforcement issued a “be on the lookout” for the suspect’s vehicle, which was found by Virginia State Police troopers at Sentara RMH Medical Center with Delawder and a woman, who was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment. The woman’s name was not released.
Delawder’s trial is one of three local high-profile criminal jury trials set for the Rockingham Circuit Court in March, according to court documents.
On March 1, Baltimore man Umar Burley will go through a three-day jury trial. He is charged with felony attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony malicious wounding, felony attempted murder, felony shooting at an emergency vehicle, two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felony eluding and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm.
Burley’s charges stem from allegedly shooting his girlfriend at a Harrisonburg motel, fleeing the scene resulting in a car chase and then trying to kill an officer on Dec. 10.
On March 24, Harrisonburg man Tony Nolasco will face a jury trial and will also be represented by Cook. He is charged with causing the death of a 7-year-old child while driving under the influence in August.
Police said on Aug. 15 a “preliminary investigation revealed” that Nolasco, 41, of Harrisonburg, was driving a vehicle that veered into another lane, striking the vehicle and resulting in accident that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy.
Nolasco fled the scene and then crashed his vehicle nearby on Stone Spring Road and left on foot. Harrisonburg police found him at a nearby residence and arrested him.
