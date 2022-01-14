An eight-day jury trial has been scheduled in the $10 million lawsuit by a former Turner Ashby High School student who was molested and accused Rockingham County Public Schools and a local toy store of failing to prevent and investigate the incidents.
The trial is set for April 17 through 28, 2023 in the U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, according to court documents. The date was set by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Cullen on Jan. 5, according to court documents.
"Plaintiff Doe was groomed by his high school choir teacher, Defendant Wesley Dunlap, and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions both on and off school grounds," the lawsuit states.
Dunlap, 37, of Mount Crawford, was arrested in September 2020. In May, he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of indecent liberties with a juvenile while in a supervisory capacity. He was sentenced to 10-years in penitentiary with eight years suspended.
Dunlap is incarcerated at Middle River Regional Jail, according to jail documents.
— Staff Reports
And Shields walks around a free man for some strange reason.
