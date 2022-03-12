A Mathias, W. Va., man charged in the shooting death of a Timberville man after an Independence Day 2020 parking lot dispute will go before a Rockingham County Circuit Court jury in April.
Antone James Tavares, 22, is charged with first degree murder of Andrew Baylor Hoover, 26, of Timberville. The maximum sentence is life in prison.
The jury trial has been scheduled for April 25 at 8 a.m.
Tavares has also been charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, which carries a sentence of three years. For that charge, Tavares is going to a Rockingham County Circuit Court grand jury March 21 at 1:30 p.m.
Tavares is represented by Gene Hart on both charges, according to court documents and Hart.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Broadway Police Department and Broadway Emergency Squad responded to calls of shots fired near Thatcher Bridge Lane and West Springbrook Road in Broadway around 10:30 a.m. on July 4, 2020.
At the scene, law enforcement found Hoover had been shot twice and he died en route to the hospital, according to the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office.
Tavares was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.
At the time, the homicide had been the first in the county since January 2018.
Prior to the shooting, Hoover and Tavares had an argument in the parking lot of the Timberville Walmart, according to the sheriff’s office. Hoover left the parking lot in a Honda Civic and traveled to Broadway, but Tavares followed him in a Ford Explorer Sport Trac, according to police.
Hoover then stopped at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Broadway, where he and Tavares engaged in another verbal altercation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hoover then left the 7-Eleven and, again, Tavares followed him, according to police.
Hoover then got out of his car at the scene of the incident. A third argument between the two men led to Tavares shooting Hoover, according to a press release.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Hoover, who had been wounded. Emergency personnel arranged for Hoover to be airlifted to the hospital and began transporting him to the landing zone. However, Hoover was pronounced dead while en route.
