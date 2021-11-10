Jim Justis and Joshua Bailey have been elected to the two open seats on Grottoes Town Council, according to election results certified by the Rockingham County Electoral Board on Monday.
Write-in candidate Bailey beat fellow write-in candidate Mike Betts, 324 votes to 295, while Justis was the only candidate whose name was on the ballot for the two open seats.
“We got the certification of election yesterday and [Bailey] came in and took his oath of office before the meeting and he was on council,” said Stefanie McAlister, Grottoes town manager.
Justis received 646 votes, and there were 633 valid write-in votes cast.
Justis had been appointed in February by council to fill the vacancy left by Jo Plaster, who was elected mayor in November 2020.
Betts has also been appointed to the Town Council earlier this year. He was appointed in July after council member C.W. Stephenson resigned the month prior because we was unable to attend future meetings.
Justis and Bailey will serve until Dec. 31, 2022, and they have both been on Town Council before.
Justis hadn’t been on council for a decade before he was appointed earlier this year, but he has 18 years of experience on the Grottoes dais, as well as two terms on the town Planning Commission and as a town manager before.
“One of my priorities is going to be improvement of the infrastructure in the town,” Justis said Tuesday. “This is something that’s been needed for a long time, specifically the water system. The water system has major repairs that are required.”
The town is conducting a study of its water system, according to Justis.
He said his second highest priority is the town’s comprehensive plan, which is due for an update next year. The plan for where residential, industrial and multifamily residential projects should go is part of that.
“There may not be anything needed, but we need to take a good strong look at that,” Justis said.
Bailey was on council before he gave up his seat by opting to run for mayor in the 2020 election.
Bailey could not be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon.
