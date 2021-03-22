Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, along with Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman, have reintroduced a bill to allow training programs and other short-term credential programs to be eligible for federal Pell Grants.
Pell Grants are a source of federal financial aid that do not need to be repaid, except for certain circumstances, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The grants are usually only awarded to undergraduate students who can display “exceptional” financial need and are pursing a bachelor’s, graduate or professional degree, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
A requirement for Pell Grants is also that they can only be put toward programs over 600 clock hours or 15 weeks in length, while many job training programs are shorter, according to a press release from Kaine’s office.
Job training has been identified by local and regional economic experts as a barrier to getting many unemployed workers back into the workforce in higher-paying jobs, where workers are in high demand.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Tom Barkin called the challenge of enticing out-of-work hospitality laborers to get trained for in-demand positions that still exist in the pandemic “the 10-million job question” in a February interview.
Areas that are seeing worker shortages include health care, skilled trades, cybersecurity and manufacturing.
The demand for employees drives competition between employers, resulting in higher wages and increased benefits for workers, according to previous interviews with economic experts and business representatives.
“Especially amid the widespread job losses we’ve seen as a result of COVID-19, we have to update federal policies to better help Americans quickly enter or reenter the workforce,” said Kaine in a press release. “The JOBS Act will be a critical tool in retraining workers and helping us build a more sustainable and equitable economy.”
States across the country, including Mississippi, Rhode Island and Virginia, have rolled out programs to establish training for unemployed workers to find a new spot in the national employment market with a new skill set.
Virginia’s program, Re-Employing Virginians, was funded with $30 million from the federal CARES Act. Nearly 38,000 Virginians inquired about the program since it was announced on Oct. 30, according to a Feb. 23 email from Jeffrey Kraus, with the Virginia Community College System.
In February, the office of Gov. Ralph Northam said it was “clear” more funding was needed for retraining programs.
Nonprofits, including the Virginia Ready Initiative, have also begun similar programs to match employers with out-of-work Virginians supported by Virginia Ready through one or more Virginia Community College System credential courses.
Kaine and Portman are the co-chairs of the Senate Career and Technical Education Caucus and the bill is formally called the Jumpstart Our Businesses By Supporting Students Act, or JOBS Act.
Kaine’s bill is cosponsored in the Senate by 22 Republicans, 27 Democrats and both Independents, in addition to Kaine and Portman, according to federal documents. Fellow Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner is also a cosponsor to the bill.
That is more than twice as many cosponsors than the bill had when it was last introduced. Kaine had last introduced the JOBS Act in 2019 during the 116th Congress, according to Congress.gov.
In the 116th Congress, the bill had 25 cosponsors, including Portman and 10 other Republicans. It was introduced on March 14, 2019, but no further action was taken on the bill, according to federal documents.
