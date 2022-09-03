The Daily News-Record has announced that Shari Keyes will become publisher of the newspaper as of Oct. 1
Keyes, 43, of Leesburg, is director of operations of the Loudoun Times-Mirror, a weekly newspaper covering Loudoun County also owned by Ogden Newspapers Inc.
Keyes replaces Craig Bartoldson, who became publisher when Wheeling, W.Va.-based Ogden acquired the Daily News-Record in 2018. Ogden regional manager Bart Leath has served as interim publisher since Bartoldson retired in July.
“I’m very excited to have Shari take over and become publisher of the DN-R,” Leath said. “I’m sure she will do a great job leading the newspaper.”
Keyes said she has been working in community newspapers for more than 25 years, and has been “running around the halls of newspapers for my entire life.”
“My mother worked for the Loudoun Times-Mirror for 43 years, and I was 9 months when she started working there,” Keyes said. “So I used to go to work with her, and that’s kind of how I fell into newspapers.”
Out of high school, Keyes went to vocational school for nursing, she said, but decided the career wasn’t the right fit for her. She then began working for the Washington Suburban Press, a newspaper and advertising agency, and other Northern Virginia news outlets before landing at the Loudoun Times-Mirror for the past 16 years.
She started as a page designer in 2006 and worked in sales operations before being named the paper’s director of operations in 2014. As director of operations, she oversaw the business office and the paper’s day-to-day functions, she said.
Keyes said that while she will miss Loudoun County, she is looking forward to advancing her career in Harrisonburg with her significant other, Terrance Anthony, and her two children, Sierra, 15, and Aric, 12.
“We are looking for an adventure. ... We are looking for a change of scenery,” she said.
Her goals at the Daily News-Record, she said, are to provide stability and growth to the publication.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m definitely excited to get out and meet people.”
